Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-cutting for Coosa Valley Apothecary

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in honor of Coosa Valley Apothecary, a pharmacy inside Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Thursday’s celebration inside CVMC’s main lobby featured a standing-room-only crowd comprised of city officials, CVMC staff and members of the community.
“It’s great to have everyone with us here today,” Glenn Sisk, CEO of CVMC said. “In the past, we haven’t been able to help with patients’ pharmaceutical needs. Now, that has changed.We are glad to be able to provide this convenient service to our patients and to the entire community.”
Sisk added that as health care continues to change, CVMC must do all it can to adjust.
“We are proud that patients can now leave the hospital with their medications in hand and don’t have to worry about waiting on them as they are trying to recuperate,” Sisk said.
Coosa Valley Apothecary has been in operation since October and allows the convenience of patients being provided with their prescriptions upon being discharged from CVMC.
Proxsys RX, a health care solutions company out of Vestavia Hills,manages the pharmacy’s operations, Sisk noted.
Coosa Valley Apothecary is on the first floor of CVMC, near the hospital’s main lobby. Nicole Gravette serves as the lead pharmacist.
Gravette, a Florida native, received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. She also is a graduate of the Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn University.
Gravette served as a pharmacist at Walgreens for five years.
Additional pharmacy staff includes technicians Pepper Pinson and Wendy Martin.
CVMC’s new addition “has been great for patients and the community,” Gravette said. “The last several months have been wonderful, and we hope to continue to grow. We offer services to all patients and the general public. It’s important to us that we provide affordable and competitive prices, especially to those who may not have insurance.”
Thursday’s gathering also served as the first Chamber Connection of 2020, Laura Strickland, executive director of the Sylacauga Chamber, noted.
Coosa Valley Apothecary is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, contact Coosa Valley Apothecary at 256-401-4145.
Coosa Valley Medical Center is at 315 W. Hickory St. in Sylacauga.
For more information on CVMC’s services, visit www.cvhealth.net.
