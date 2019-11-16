SYLACAUGA -- Beloved community journalist Denise Sinclair has been named grand marshal for the 41st annual Sylacauga Christmas parade slated for Thursday, Dec. 5, beginning at 6 p.m in downtown Sylacauga.
“I am so thrilled at this unexpected honor,” Sinclair said. “It comes as a surprise. I look forward to serving as grand marshal and representing the town I worked in for 42 years.”
For the last four decades years, Sinclair has covered Sylacauga and south Talladega County, first with the Sylacauga Advance and then, for the past 36 years, with The Daily Home. She officially retired June 1.
The parade is sponsored each year by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
“Denise was such a great voice for Sylacauga throughout her career,” said Laura Strickland, Chamber executive director. “She was always fair and friendly. She helped tell the Sylacauga story. Denise really made an impact on the city, and that’s what we want when selecting a grand marshal. We wish her all the best in retirement.”
According to Strickland, the parade has become one of the largest in the state.
“We typically average about 75 particpants, ranging from local school marching bands, churches, area businesses and nonprofits,” she said.
Strickland expressed her gratitude for the community and sponsors.
“This year, Jack’s restaurant is our presenting sponsor,” she said. “They continue to be extremely supportive of the community and Chamber.”
The parade will begin at Sylacauga High School (at the corner of North Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street) and will end at the back parking lot of the high school. The parade will turn right at North Broadway onto West Ft. Williams and turn right again onto Norton.
Candy or other items may not be thrown or handed out to the crowd. In addition, the Police Department will be enforcing child safety seat laws for anyone riding in a car. Small children will not be allowed to ride on top of cars. No one will be allowed to ride on the hood of a vehicle.
Walkers must be 6 years old or older.
All participating units must have Christmas decorations -- no exceptions. Do not use a Santa on your float. The official “Santa” will appear at the end of the parade.
Five awards will be presented — first place, Outstanding Theme Award; second place, President’s Award; third place, Grand Marshal’s Award; fourth place, Chairman’s Award; fifth place, Bleacher and Shirley Johnson “Spirit of Christmas Award.”
All awards will be presented the week following the parade at the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
For questions or more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 256-249-0308.
