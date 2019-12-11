SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce played host to its annual meeting and awards breakfast Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga.
City officials and friends of the Chamber gathered to learn more about the organization and its yearly progress.
The meal, which included biscuits, eggs, grits and an assortment of fruit, pastries, coffee and juice, was provided by Hickory Street Cafe.
“We decided to do things a little differently this year,” said Laura Strickland, Chamber executive director. “The Chamber will also be hosting a ‘Celebrate Sylacauga’ event in the spring. There will be additional awards given out, but it will be more than just about the Chamber. We plan to make it an event where all things Sylacauga will be honored and recognized.”
Three awards were presented during Wednesday’s breakfast.
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions received the Non-Profit of the Year Award, which is given to a Chamber partner and nonprofit dedicated to charitable work and community service, and committed to improving the community’s quality of life.
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions was founded by Jim and Linda Jones.
According to Chamber officials, the husband and wife decided to start a food bank after taking more than 20 international mission trips and realizing there was a need right in their own backyard.
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions was established in 2012 and provides food to approximately 700 food insecure families each month.Its warehouse is at 114 Canyon Ridge Road in Sylacauga.
Resources for Women, Sylacauga Habitat For Humanity and the Sylacauga Arts Council were also nominated.
Trailwares was the recipient of the Horizon Award, which is awarded to a business that has been in existence for one to five years and is also a Chamber partner.
The outdoor lifestyle store sells a variety of brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Maui Jim, Costa and more.
Trailwares opened in 2017 and is at 101 N. Broadway Ave.
Workout Anytime and Vaden Toyota were also nominated in the same category.
Marble City Pharmacy was the recipient of the Cornerstone Award, which goes to a business that has been in existence for more than five years and partners with the Chamber.
A representative from the pharmacy was not present Wednesday, but Chamber officials accepted the award on the business’s behalf.
Danny Johnson founded the pharmacy, which has been serving the residents of Talladega and Coosa counties since 2003.
Rick Redmond Family Dentistry and Albia Steers -- State Farm agent were also among the nominees
Also during Wednesday’s ceremony, outgoing Board President Priscilla Cleveland passed the gavel to John Parrish, human relations operations senior specialist at Nemak, who will now assume the role.
Strickland said the board consists of 21 members who serve three-year terms.
New board members for 2020-23 were also introduced. They were Kim Knight, Ryan Coleman, Judy Davis, Tracey Thomas, Tina Jackson, Janice Adams, Jayne McGee-Green, Kimm Wright and Kelley Wassermann.
Strickland also presented a “year in review.” The program highlighted the Chamber’s programs and initiatives.
Strickland said the Chamber has 300 members. This year, it hosted 10 ribbon cuttings and 10 monthly Chamber coffees
The vision for the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, “Igniting the Future,” was also unveiled to those in attendance Wednesday.
“Our mission is to provide leadership and promote the economic advancement, business climate and quality of life for the city of Sylacauga and its citizens,” Strickland said.
Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union served as the event’s presenting sponsor. Strickland added Coosa Valley Medical Center served as the awards sponsor.
“It was so rewarding to see the community come together today to celebrate and support us,” Strickland said. “We appreciate them and promise to continue to do our part in making Sylacauga a wonderful place to live and do business.”
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is at 17 W. Fort Williams St. To learn more, visit www.sylacaugachamber.com or call 245-249-0309
