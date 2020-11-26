Sylacauga Chamber encourages citizens to ‘keep the cheer’ in Marble City for holiday season

SYLACAUGA – The Chamber of Commerce is promoting the Marble City as the place to “keep the cheer” locally, by shopping locally and participating in events during the Christmas season.
Laura Strickland, executive director of the chamber, spoke to the City Council about multiple holiday season events planned for the city through Dec. 17.
The first event, a Christmas open house by merchants, was held Nov. 8.
“We had great response to this and are excited about what is to come. Next up is Light the Night on Sunday (Nov. 29),” Strickland said.
She encouraged everyone to come out on this night to “join us as we ceremoniously turn on the lights for Christmas in Sylacauga.”
“Join us at Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries for an evening of Christmas. Thank you to sponsors Coosa Valley Medical Center, Blue Bell Creameries and Heritage South Credit Union. This event starts at 4 p.m. with entertainment by The Cameratas followed by The Clutch Band and Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company with an excerpt from Christmas Angels. Bring your chairs and blankets and plan to make an evening of Christmas fun with your community,” she said.
Other events scheduled are:
Christmas Parade – Thursday, Dec. 3; celebrate Sylacauga's favorite Christmas event by lining the streets of downtown Sylacauga to see floats from local businesses and organizations, marching bands, and yes, Santa Claus; parade begins at 6 pm.; sponsors are Heritage South Credit Union, Allen Oil Company of Sylacauga, and Blue Bell Creameries.
Snapchat filter: Albia Steers State Farm.
Christmas Saturday in the Marble City – Saturday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12; these two events will offer fun for the whole family to enjoy in downtown Sylacauga; music downtown; Kids Corner sponsored by The Craft Studio, hand-painted ornaments, one per child and giant 18-foot inflatable snow slide; photo corner; giant snow globe, selfie photo booth, and Santa at the pavilion; these events are free to the public.
Christmas Market – Saturday, Dec. 5; another event new to 2020 hosted at The Place on Broadway, come see the best of what Sylacauga merchants and home-based businesses have to offer; vendor booths are available; contact Kimm Wright at (256) 626-0729 to register your booth.
Christmas Pajama Party – Thursday, Dec. 17; everyone loves Christmas pajamas; this year, Strickland said, “We are asking everyone in Sylacauga to sport their favorite festive pajamas while at work, school, and home; ditch the suit and tie for this one day to really gear you into the Christmas spirit; take photos of your friends and family and tag the Sylacauga Chamber and use #SylPJParty.”
Also, gift wrapping will be available on Saturday, Dec. 5 and 12; if would like to volunteer your group to wrap gifts for donations, please contact the Sylacauga Chamber at (256) 249-0308.
Strickland said these events are an effort to create traffic and sales downtown.
“Of course, with the COVID pandemic, the public must social distance and wear face masks for these events. Anyone seeking more information on Christmas in Sylacauga can contact the chamber by calling 256-249-0308,” she said.