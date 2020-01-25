Sylacauga Chamber announces launch of four E-newsletters

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce recently announced the launch of four new E-newsletters to better promote its outreach for its members and the Sylacauga region.
“This will be sent out to our members, but anyone can ask to be on the list if interested,” said Laura Strickland, Chamber executive director.
The new E-newsletters are as follows:
Business Matters
This is a monthly newsletter that will be provided to Chamber members through the sponsorship of Coosa Valley Medical Center. It is designed to communicate ways for members to build their business knowledge base. Each newsletter will feature a member spotlight video and Expert Edge article, authored by Chamber members. Business Matters will also share local news regarding economic development and business growth.It will be sent out the second Monday of each month, Strickland said.
The Chamber View
This monthly newsletter will update members on Chamber news and benefits. “We will focus on opportunities to utilize membership to the greatest benefit of your organization,” Strickland said. “This newsletter will communicate all things Chamber.”
Strickland added The Chamber View is emailed the third Monday of each month.
Fun Fact Friday
Chamber officials note this newsletter will provide fun facts about the Sylacauga region as well as special announcements.
“We haven’t decided how often we will be sending these out,” Strickland said. “It will be on Fridays.
News You Can Use
This bimonthly newsletter is sponsored by Marble City Pharmacy, Strickland said.
It will be emailed to anyone interested in knowing what is happening in the Sylacauga region. It will be sent the first and third Mondays of each month.
The Sylacauga Chamber has also launched new events, including ConnectHER Women’s Conference; a Business Solutions Summit; Taste and See The Marble City; roundtable discussions; and more. More details will be announced at a later date.
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is at 17 W. Ft. Williams St.
For more information, call 256-249-0308 or visit www.sylacaugachamber.com/.
