SYLACAUGA — The Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2019 Sylacauga Christmas Parade float award winners.
The honorees include:
• Outstanding Theme Award, first place – Cardiovascular Associates;
• President’s Award, second place – Heritage South Credit Union;
• Grand Marshal’s Award, third place – Chick-fil-A Sylacauga;
• Chairman’s Award, fourth place – Pathway Pediatrics; and
• Bleacher and Shirley Johnson Spirit of Christmas Award, fifth place – Valley View Church.
The parade is sponsored each year by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
The 41st annual event included approximately 75 different floats and participants that ranged from local school marching bands and churches to area businesses and nonprofits.
