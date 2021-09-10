Sylacauga Chamber accepting Woman of the Year nominees

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the first Greater Sylacauga Area’s Woman of the Year award.
Nominations are accepted now through Oct. 4, and the winner will be announced at the “connectHER Women’s Conference” on Oct. 22.
Nominations should include why the nominee is deserving of the Woman of the Year Award. Applications should be as detailed as possible as the awards committee is composed of individuals outside of the Sylacauga community and will rely solely on the information provided in the nomination. Supporting documentation can be attached as well. Details should include information such as how she has made an impactful difference in her organization or community, examples of her leadership on the job, volunteer work, friendships, or family, personal achievements and leadership roles, and how she uses her passion and strengths to inspire others.
Nominees must live and/or work and be engaged in the Greater Sylacauga Area. The Area is defined as Sylacauga, Oak Grove, Fayetteville, Alpine, Sycamore, and Winterboro. Please include complete contact information for yourself and the nominee including name, address, phone, and email address.
Nominations should be mailed to: Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 185, Sylacauga, AL 35150; or emailed to Laura Strickland at lstrickland@sylacauga.net no later than Oct. 4.
The winner will be announced at the “connectHER Women’s Conference” held at Harvey’s on Noble on Oct. 22. Tickets for the conference went on sale Friday. More information can be found at www.sylacaugachamber.com/connecther/.