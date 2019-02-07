SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team cobbled together a 9-0 start to the fourth quarter and held Central Clay County at bay with free throws for a 70-65 victory Thursday night.
The win clinched the Class 5A, Area 7 championship for the Aggies.
“It’s great,” Sylacauga head coach Will Copeland said. “It’s the fourth year in a row we’ve gotten to host (in sub-regionals). Either way, we’ve got Woodlawn or Ramsey. We’re going to have a really good basketball team coming in here next Tuesday night, so we’ve got to go watch them, get as much as we can about them and prepare as best as we can.”
With his team trailing the Volunteers 54-52 going into the final stanza, Sylacauga sophomore guard Crews Proctor drained a 3 that kick-started the run that put the Aggies back on top for good.
The Volunteers continued to battle and worked to close the gap, but with 17.7 seconds remaining and his squad leading 67-65, Aggies senior guard Ty Trammell sank a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach. Trammell scored 11 of his 13 points in the final period and earned tournament MVP honors.
“We got some stops at the end,” Copeland said. “We played a lot of guys in the first half. I think they got a little tired, and the shots weren’t falling as much. We just made enough free throws to win the game. We made enough stops, but there’s a lot of things we’ve got to correct.”
Central Clay County exited the opening quarter with a 20-17 advantage courtesy of senior Shamari Simmons, who scored 10 of his team-leading 26 points in the first eight minutes.
“He (Simmons) scored 36 one time and 27 the next time,” Copeland said. “We knew going in what a good player he was. Everybody I talked to, he’s scored 30 points against them. We just did the best job we could. There was a lot of defensive lapses trying to get him stopped.”
The Aggies entered the locker room ahead 41-39 at halftime, but the Volunteers limited Sylacauga 11 points in the third quarter.
Three to know
- Aggies junior center Shannon Grant led the team with 14 points, but he fouled out with 52.6 seconds to play.
- Proctor and Aggies senior guard Malik Powell, who finished the night with nine points, joined Trammell as part of the all-tournament team.
- Simmons represented the Volunteers on the all-tournament team, while Munford’s Justin Sistrunk also earned a spot on the squad.
Who said
- Copeland on Powell, who was injured near the end of the second quarter but returned to the lineup: “We just knew it was a little sprain. I know Malik’s going to get in there, battle and fight. We knew coming in, even if he was limping, he was going to get out there and give it everything he’s got for the team.”
- Copeland on using Qua Taylor in the starting lineup against the Volunteers: “He’s going to get in there, battle and fight. He just picked up two early fouls. I wish I could’ve gotten him in there more, but I know Qua’s demeanor. He’s not going to back down. I knew starting him in there would give us a physical presence. He just picked up those really quick fouls.”
- Central Clay head coach Joby Burns on the loss: “I felt like we had opportunities throughout the game to maybe take control of it a little bit better than we did. We got their big guy in foul trouble, and No. 3 (Powell) went out. I’m glad he wasn’t hurt, but he did go out for a little while right there. We just really couldn’t make any runs when we had an opportunity to. Late in the game, they got about a six- or seven-point lead, and it was just hard to catch back up at that point.”
Up next
- Sylacauga will host either Woodlawn or Ramsay in a sub-regional game next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
- Central Clay will travel to face the winner of Woodlawn and Ramsay in a sub-regional game next week.