Sylacauga 54, Central Clay Co. 53: Lady Aggies hold on to win second straight area title

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s girls basketball team captured the Class 5A, Area 7 Tournament championship with a 54-53 victory over Central Clay County at Douglass-Martin Court on Tuesday night.
Lady Volunteers senior Angel Jennings sank a 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds to play, but the Lady Aggies were able to inbound the ball and bleed out the remainder of the clock.
“(Central Clay County) is a much-improved basketball team,” Sylacauga head coach Derrick Crawford said. “We came out the second half and got in foul trouble … We did a good job of taking the 3-ball away from them early on, but they were able to make some late in the ballgame.
“Overall, it’s a win and it’ll give us an opportunity to play Briarwood (Christian) again, Woodlawn or somebody like that, which this team is looking forward to.”
With the score tied 47-all late, Sylacauga seventh-grader Destiny Ealy made her only layup of the contest for the go-ahead score and added a free throw after she was fouled on the play.
Lady Aggies senior Aurielle Turner scored 18 of her 27 points in the first half and helped give her team a 30-24 halftime advantage. Crawford said Turner continues to be a key piece of the program.
“She’s huge,” Crawford said. “She’s been a good piece (for us) since she was in middle school. She’s the leader of this basketball team. She’s very important to what we’re trying to accomplish.
“This group, they’re still hungry, they’re still working and they’re just trying to survive to continue to play. Our dream is to get this group to (regionals at) Montgomery, and it’s in reach because we get to advance and move on.”
Turner said she was glad to be able to win another area championship for the school.
“It’s a very big accomplishment because we’ve been working all year for this,” she said. “My team, we’re young, but don’t underestimate us because we can do anything.”
Three to know
- Lady Aggies sophomore De’Liyah Smith and junior Dakota Johnson both finished with eight points.
- Jennings put up 20 points for the Lady Volunteers, while seniors Essence Cunningham and Ashley McNeil chipped in 10 and nine, respectively.
- Central Clay County outscored Sylacauga 20-14 in the final period in its fight to the bitter end, but the Lady Volunteers missed six free throws during the surge.
Who said
- Crawford on moving forward to sub-regional play: “It’s all about how you finish, not how you start -- and getting better at the right time. The second half of the season, we’ve really improved defensively. We (don’t) have the offense where we want it to be, but we’re close to where we used to be defensively. Our kids play with a lot of passion and a lot of heart.”
- Turner on what she would say to motivate her teammates for sub-regionals and beyond: “I would tell them not to go in thinking that we’ve won it already. We just need to work together as a team, keep a really good mindset and just work together as one because if we don’t work together as one, we can’t win.”