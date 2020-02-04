Sylacauga 84, Central Clay Co. 37: Aggies cruise past Vols to claim 5A, Area 7 championship

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team routed Central Clay County 84-37 in the Class 5A, Area 7 Tournament championship game Tuesday night at Douglass-Martin Court.
The Aggies received a big boost from senior center Shannon Grant, who scored 23 points in the first half. Junior guard Crews Proctor added 12 in the half to help Sylacauga take a 48-21 lead into the intermission.
“It was a super-physical game,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “We had to keep them (Grant and Proctor) healthy and fresh for our games coming up. They kept the foot down on the pedal. We had good matchups and a good three days of prep. We were really ready for what they were going to do.
“I couldn’t be prouder and happier for this community and these fans. We’re moving on to the next step and we’re going to have to be able to bring it because Woodlawn, Ramsay or Briarwood, they’re going to be really tough opponents. We’ve got to prepare, but we have a week to get healthy, get ready and put our game plan in.”
Fullington had an opportunity to take an extended look at some of his reserves in the second half while he preserved his starters. Senior guard Gabe Cox (nine points), junior guard Cole Tankersly (eight straight points in the fourth frame) and sophomore forward Shandarous Grant (seven points) paced the reserves, who outscored the Volunteers 23-7 in the final quarter.
“Gabe Cox did an awesome job in that last group, that last wave that was in,” Fullington said. “Cole Tankersly caught fire. Keundre Pearson did well in that group. Shandarous Grant -- he’s Shannon’s little brother -- has unbelievable length.
“It was good to get them out there to get some minutes to get some action. It was really fun to watch. Everybody’s feeding off it on the bench. It was unbelievable unselfishness, and I was really happy with that.”
The elder Grant celebrated the win with his teammates and posed for pictures with the championship plaque after the game
“It’s fun coming out here, winning the area championship and doing what we did last year,” Grant said.
He added he hopes the team can advance past the sub-regional round, progress to regionals and make it back to Birmingham for the Final Four.
Fullington said the Aggies will have a tough opponent in sub-regional play, though the opponent has yet to be determined.
“We’re going to need that home-court advantage,” he said. “If we win, we go to regionals. Something about Sylacauga, when they make it to regionals, magic happens, so that’s our goal right now.”
Micah Harris led Central Clay County with 10 points.