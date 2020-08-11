Sylacauga candidates will get chance to make their case during forum Thursday

SYLACAUGA – A Sylacauga municipal candidate forum will be Thursday at the J. Craig Smith Community Center in the gym.
The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by Sylacauga media.
The public is invited, and admission is free. No one will be allowed in the center unless they are wearing a face mask based on Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department regulations.
Sylacauga media is encouraging all 21 candidates for the municipal election to attend and participate.
Mayoral candidates will speak for five minutes. City Council candidates will speak for three minutes. A question-and-answer segment will follow the candidates speaking.
The public is invited to bring questions. Cards will be available at the entrance for questions to be written on.
The municipal election is Tuesday, Aug. 25. The polling place will be the J. Craig Smith Community Center gym from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates are:
Mayor – James “Jim’ Heigl (I), Baxter Bozeman, Joseph Hamilton, Michael R. James, Jamie Lee Powell and Richard “Rick” A. Morris;
Council, District 1 – Ashton Fowler (I), Mike Landers and Albert Patton;
District 2 – Tiffany Nix (I), Andrew Morgan and Laffarin “Deon” Smith;
District 3 – Donnie W. Blackmon (I), Timothy “Nate” Brewer and DeCorey Hale;
District 4 – Frank “Lee” Perryman (I), Jada R. Thomas-Combs and Jonathan “Jon” Hall;
District 5 – Dallas Davenport (I), Laura Barlow Heath and John Wesson.