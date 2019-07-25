SYLACAUGA — The city of Sylacauga broke ground Thursday on a new 60,000-square-foot speculative building at the S.B. Pinkerton Industrial Park.
The city of Sylacauga, the Sylacauga Industrial Development Board, the Talladega County Economic Development Authority (TCEDA) and Alabama Power are working together on the $1.35 million project, a TCEDA press release notes.
The Sylacauga Industrial Development Board is developing the structure with the help of the Alabama Power Speculative Building Program.
Hogg Stone & Associates Engineers Inc. designed the building, which is being built by Gaston Construction. Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said the building boosts efforts in bringing new industrial companies to the region.
“The City of Sylacauga is committed to bringing new, good-paying jobs to the city,” he said. “This investment is in the future of Sylacauga men and women who will someday work there to provide a better life for their families.”
The new speculative building will be the fourth at the industrial park.
“Two of the previous spec buildings now house Fleetwood Metal, which started off with a 60,000-square-foot facility before expanding both its buildings since their purchase,” Calvin Miller, executive director of the Talladega County Economic Development Authority, said previously.
The third spec building was purchased by Hocking International Laboratories.
A total of 20,000 square feet has been added to that original building.
“Many companies looking to establish operations in an area look for a facility that is close to ready for occupation,” Miller said.
Project officials said the new building will be easily modified for any number of industries that would choose to locate there.
“Having a site is a big step, but having a spec building to show a company really puts you at another level when competing to win an industrial project,” said Dalbert Marsh, president of the Sylacauga Industrial Development Board. “We’re fortunate to have the Alabama Power Speculative Building Program that helps communities like Sylacauga put our best foot forward with first-class properties.”
The Alabama Power Speculative Building Program began in 1991. It provides no-interest loans to qualifying entities with qualifying sites to finance a majority of the costs of constructing a spec building or, in some cases, preparing a site. The Sylacauga project is the 29th spec building for the program. More than 1,500 jobs have been created with projects that have located in the spec buildings.
“Alabama Power’s commitment to economic development in this state isn’t limited to project recruitment,” said Shane Kearney, economic development manager with Alabama Power. “Much of what we do is helping communities be ready for economic development opportunities, and the Alabama Power Speculative Building Program is a prime example of that.”
Miller has served as a liaison to the project.
“Having a speculative building gives a company an added reason to consider locating in Sylacauga,” he said. “We deal with companies all the time who are looking for a building they can quickly customize in order to being in production as soon as possible. Sylacauga will now have a site to present to such a company.”
Miller said construction is set to be complete Jan. 7, weather permitting.
The new speculative building is at 685 Billingsley Road in Sylacauga.