SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys soccer team survived a desperation effort by American Christian in the closing minutes of the second half to claim a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs on Friday.
Right wingback Hudson Thrasher scored the Patriots’ lone goal midway through the second half, and the visitors had several shots on goal with under three minutes to play.
“My hat’s off to that team,” Aggies head coach Billy Faircloth said. “American Christian came down here to play. We got some good things in the first half.
“It’s nice to host. It’s nice to put a team on our grass. They’re a turf team. They have a home field with turf and they were hoping for rain because their coach asked me over and over if we could play on turf. We were fortunate to get the advantage here.”
Faircloth said the Aggies’ defense and his freshman keeper, Camden Faircloth, fended off the fierce fight brought by the Patriots as the game wound to a close.
“I thought the defense played solid all night, but they pushed high,” the second-year coach said. “They had their attackers coming up and putting a lot of pressure on us. I don’t know if we lost our legs or got in a mindset to stop attacking, so we got defensive.
“It was cluttered, so it got real chaotic … (Camden) made a couple of big stops there when they’d hit. He made some stops in the goal, scooping and stuff. His punts were great tonight.
“Defensively, from the back four all the way to the keeper, I thought they played outstanding tonight.”
Seniors Rodrigo Estavillo and Dennis Marrs each scored a goal for the Aggies in the first half.
“Those guys have come through in the clutch,” Coach Faircloth said. “Rodrigo just got his 29th goal of the season. I think that’s a career high for him. Dennis has done outstanding because in the second game of the season, I moved him to defender. He has not played offense again. I’ve left him at center back.
“He’s deadly on free kicks. He found it and hit it low in the corner. That was in our scouting report. They had a big, tall keeper at 6-foot-1, and we just got away with it and hit it in there.”
American Christian head coach Hunter Chapman said his young team got caught in the moment in the first half but put forth a good effort.
“We’ve only got two upperclassmen, so this was all new to them, all this playoff experience,” he said. “They were a little nervous and a little scared. They settled in in the second half.
“They (Sylacauga) started dropping guys back, and we started getting more time on the ball. We had more chances. The inexperience just showed, and we couldn’t quite finish.”
Estavillo and American Christian’s Gabriel Henson each picked up a yellow card in a chippy battle between the two players.
“As he was edging Rod to the end, he kept nudging and hitting Rod in the back, and I guess Rod just got tired of it, reacted, turned around and shoved him,” Faircloth said. “That’s where the yellow card came from. It was just reactive. We’re talking about 17-, 18-year-old kids right there. It happens.”
Sylacauga will host Chilton County in the second round Tuesday at 7 p.m.