Sylacauga boys see quest for Final Four berth end in region title game

MONTGOMERY -- The Sylacauga High School boys basketball team suffered a 76-52 loss to Ramsay in the Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament championship game Wednesday at Garrett Coliseum.
The lead changed hands once early on a 3-pointer by Rams senior guard Kisean Johnson. The tournament MVP peppered the Aggies from the perimeter en route to a 29-point day, finishing 8 of 10 from beyond the arc.
“Our game plan was to help off the role players and make them hit 3s, and a couple of players did hit 3s in the first half,” Aggies head coach Kent Fullington said. “We just let Kisean Johnson get too many clean looks. We talked about several different ways of not letting him get the ball … It worked well in the first quarter, but they just came out and shot the ball way too well from the outside.”
Ramsay led 34-26 at halftime and opened the third period with an 11-4 run that put the game out of reach. The Aggies trailed 51-36 going into the final stanza.
The Rams scored 25 points off Aggie turnovers in the second half.
“We preached live-ball turnovers are just deadly against a team like that because they’re just so fast,” Fullington said. “We had too many live-ball turnovers in the second half.
“We had eight turnovers in the first half and were really controlling the ball how we needed to. We just got caught up in playing from behind, and when you play from behind, you do things -- you get a little wild with the ball and get a little loose with it. They took advantage of it.”
These teams met a season ago in the Elite 8 on the same court, where Ramsay rallied from a double-digit deficit to win 59-58. The Rams didn’t need a rally in the rematch.
“From start to finish, we were aggressive,” Ramsay head coach Denton Johnson said. “Everything flowed for us, thank God.”
Four to know
- Sylacauga went 4 of 16 from the 3-point line.
- Aggies senior forward Shannon Grant led his team with 12 points, including a layup with 6:58 left in the first quarter to give Sylacauga a 2-0 lead -- its only lead of the contest.
- Junior guard Crews Proctor finished with 11 points, while junior center Christian Twymon and senior guard Gabe Cox both chipped in eight. Grant, Proctor and Twymon represented the Aggies on the all-tournament team.
- Junior guard CJ Burns gave the Rams an 18-point effort. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Kisean Johnson and junior forward Keshawn Murphy, who scored his seven points in the second half.
Who said
- Fullington on the season: “I couldn’t be prouder for what these kids have done this season, proving a lot of people wrong along the way. We had to replace everybody from last year’s team essentially except Shannon Grant. I couldn’t be prouder of how we played this year and how we were playing our best basketball at the end of the year. It didn’t work out, and sometimes in life, it’s not going to work out exactly the way you want it to … We have high-character kids in this program. I know we’re going to bounce back and we’re going to be here again and again and again.”
- Fullington on Grant’s last game as an Aggie: “I know Shannon’s going to have a great future. He’s done so much for this program. He’s a 1,000-point scorer and a three-year starter. The guy is just unbelievable. He’s just a high-character kid. He’s obviously wrecked and full of emotion right now, but these moments are going to build you in life. I’m always going to be there for him every step of the way.”
- Grant on his performance: “I love our team … This wasn’t how I wanted to end the season, but knowing that we went out there and gave it our best, I can look myself in the mirror and say I’m satisfied with the way I played. I know I played my hardest and I know each and every one of my teammates played their hardest. There’s nothing that we can be mad about.”
Up next
- Sylacauga ends its season at 23-10.
- Ramsay (25-8) moves on to the Final Four at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Rams will face Center Point at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.