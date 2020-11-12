Sylacauga boys open basketball season with win over Bibb County

SYLACAUGA -- If Sylacauga senior Christian Twymon needed to knock the rust off after football season, it sure didn’t take him long.
After scoring only two points in the first half, Twymon paced the team in the second to finish with 14 as Sylacauga opened the season with an 86-63 victory over Bibb County (0-1).
“When he gets the ball, everybody feels comfortable that he’s going to make a good decision, make a good shot,” Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington said. “He caught it, he made good moves, but he was patient. He played with a motor, but he didn’t play in a hurry.”
The Aggies (1-0) only led by eight points at the break, but Twymon and his teammates started the second half on a 17-0 run that took 4:35 off the clock.
The run started when senior Cadarius Hall nailed a 3-point shot.
“He’s done that before … Any given day he can do it, and the next man will be up,” Fullington said of Hall’s impressive night beyond the arc.
Although Fullington said he wasn’t surprised to see the senior shoot so well, the coach was surprised to realize just how successful Hall had been when the stats were repeated to him after the game.
“Twenty, did he have 20 (points)?” Fullington said. “Wow.”
Hall converted six shots beyond the arc, but he wasn’t the only Aggie to score 20 points. Instead, he shared that mark with fellow senior Crews Proctor.
“I mean, maybe (scoring) a 30-piece, but that’s about it,” Proctor said, laughing when asked if his final season could have started any better.
All three seniors played well down the stretch, but Proctor said the biggest difference in the second half was the Aggies did a better job of getting back on defense once their full-court pressure broke down.
Their improved play on the defensive side didn’t seem to affect Bibb County sophomore Chirs Billingsley, who scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the second half.
“Of course, we were kind of scared about our season being in jeopardy,” Proctor said. “But it feels good to come out, and we had a great crowd, and it feels nice to play my senior year in front of some great fans.”
Sylacauga will hope for a similar crowd when the Aggies return home Tuesday night against Pelham.
“I’m super thankful that we’re even having this opportunity,” Fullington said when asked about overcoming an offseason of unknowns. “Because this past spring, it was looking grim … You can’t take these days for granted. You got to make the most of it.”