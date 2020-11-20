Sylacauga boys celebrate senior night with win over rival Childersburg

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga senior Crews Proctor snatched the ball right out of the Childersburg player's hands and then beat another in a race to the basket with 5:43 remaining.
Proctor wouldn't make another shot from the floor Friday night, mostly because Sylacauga didn't need him to after he scored six points in the first 2:17 of the final quarter to spark a 9-2 run by the Aggies.
"Every day in practice, he's our dude that gets everybody going," Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington said. "If somebody is slacking, he calls them out. 'Guys, come on, let's go, let's get our energy right.' He's that guy."
Proctor finished the evening with a game-high 21 points as Sylacauga claimed a 91-66 victory over Childersburg (1-2).
Three other Aggies (3-0) scored double-digit points in the win on senior night. Fittingly, two of them were fellow 12th-graders, Josiah Graham (15 points) and Christian Twymon (11).
The last member of the group was Caden Foreman. The junior scored eight of his 10 points in the final 2:30 of the game. He, like Twymon, used his size to dominate under the basket when the Aggies were on offense.
"Our future is really bright, and he's a guy that has a high motor," Fullington said. "So we have three, five players that play with a high motor. Allows us to be more versatile, have more depth."
Sylacauga led 25-18 after a quarter, 49-30 at halftime and 65-47 after three periods.
Senior Lamarr Duncan led Childersburg with 17 points. Sophomore Jordan Mann finished second for the Lions with 12.
"Yeah, he did his job tonight," Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said of Duncan. "Got a lot of steals, made some points for us. We're going to be all right down the road."
Three to know:
Fullington remains unbeaten in the rivalry after beating the Lions three times last season, once in overtime (two points) and twice in regulation (15 and 11 points).
The Aggies elected to honor their seniors before the game. Fullington said he'd rather be safe than sorry just in case rising COVID-19 numbers impacted the season at some point.
Both teams took plenty of shots from the free-throw line. The Lions made 62 percent of their attempts (16 of 26), but the Aggies proved to be more efficient, converting 71 percent (20 of 28) into points.
Who said:
Fullington on using this victory as fuel tomorrow: "Honestly … we did not play as hard as we could possibly play the entire game, so like, we're upset right now, which is a great thing, but yeah, we're going to take this momentum."
Johnson on the team's strong second-half performance despite trailing: "We wanted to chip away, but we didn't. Wanted to chip away in the third quarter, but they made some shots, but we're a young team, we're going to get better."
Up next:
Sylacauga will face Demopolis on Saturday at noon. The game will take place at Mountain Brook as part of the 2020 Spartan Turkey Jam.
Childersburg is scheduled to host Winterboro on Dec. 2.