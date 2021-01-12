Sylacauga BOE votes to extend employee benefits

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education met Monday morning to tackle the task of approving an extension to workers’ benefits pertaining to the COVID-19 health crisis.
On a recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars, the board approved extending employee benefits from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act through March 31.
The initial benefits expired at the end of last year and are meant to aid employees affected by the virus with 10 days additional paid leave for qualifying conditions. The action taken by the board does not increase paid leave time but does allow for unused benefits of last year to be used for the remaining school year. The vote to approve was unanimous.
The board also approved the resignation of Kristie Martin, the registrar at Sylacauga High School. The position will be posted.
The next Sylacauga BOE meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m., with a work session preceding at 6.