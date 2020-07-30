Sylacauga BOE talks stimulus funding, OKs lease for new bus facility (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education discussed state and federal stimulus funding, particularly as it applies to technology initiatives, during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
According to Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars, the school system will be receiving funds totaling about $1.6 million, including funding under the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) and advanced technology funding from the state.
The money, among other things, will be used to cover part of the salaries and benefits for two new technology technicians, who will help keep the system’s Chromebooks updated and in good working order.
“We have a Chromebook for every student in the system now, but we have never sent them home with students younger than fifth-graders before,” Segars said. “We’re trying to create packages for those younger students that include things like cases and charger cords.
“Plus, the ones we have now are getting older, and we are constantly having to replace them. Like any technology, things get outdated after a few years. And every school system in the world is trying to get their hands on these devices now. So even though we got to 1-1 (student to device ratio) years ago, we still need to replace them.”
Spare parts for the aging devices are also covered under the state and federal funding.
“Pretty much anything that can be tied to online learning can be covered under the CARES Act,” the superintendent said.
The two new technicians were approved by the board separately, Segars added.
“Some of the salary and benefits for them are also covered under CARES, but the board will also have to weigh what happens next year if the CARES funding goes away and we’ve still got those two positions to cover,” Segars said.
During the same meeting, the board also approved a lease agreement for property formerly owned by the Avondale Trucking Company for a new bus facility.
The system’s buses are currently at Nichols-Lawson Middle School. The new lease agreement will improve security, free up space at the middle school and ultimately create some cost savings, Segars said.
The $1,300 per month lease will include bay space, a wash rack and a bulk fueling system. The latter will both bring down fuel costs and reduce wear and tear on the buses.
Maintenance equipment will also be parked on the site.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Heard a detailed presentation from the accounting firm of Potter, Bryant & Moore of Birmingham regarding the audit for the previous fiscal year. There were no findings in the audit, and the board was happy with the presentation, Segars said;
Discussed, but took no action on, changes to the job descriptions and salary schedules for maintenance supervisor and custodial coordinator. Segars said those changes will likely be incorporated into the budget for the coming fiscal year, set to be approved next month;
Renewed the contracts for Principals Paula Bruno and Gary Rivers at Indian Valley Elementary and Nichols-Lawson, respectively;
Discussed changes to the overall salary schedule, also to be approved as part of next year’s budget;
Approved an amendment to the current fiscal year’s budget;
Approved 29 tuition students for the coming year, including 18 returning and 11 new. Some 130 tuition students have signed up for the coming year, with more expected;
Approved the student code of conduct for the coming year, with no significant changes from last year;
Approved a supplemental food bid with Osborn Brothers Inc. for “grab and go” meal boxes for students. Segar said Talladega City and Talladega County schools are entering into similar agreements with the same company;
Authorized the filing of a claim in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy proceedings to help recover money expended as a result of the opioid crisis;
Hired Alfonzo Frazier (career preparedness teacher, varsity basketball coach and varsity assistant football coach at Sylacauga High), Emily Owens (special education, SHS), Holly Howell (school nurse at SHS), Jackie Forbus (bookkeeper at Pinecrest Elementary), Jamie Sanders and Christopher Scott (technology technicians), Joey Butler (bus driver), Andrew Zow (strength and conditioning coach at SHS) and Granison Wagstaff (ninth-grade boys basketball coach at SHS);
Accepted the resignations of Lakeisha Crocker (elementary music specialist), Megan Morris (third-grade teacher at Pinecrest) and Jillian Ellzey (social sciences at SHS);
Accepted the retirement of Debra McDonald, bus driver;
Approved leaves of absence for Mary Kane Walters from Nichols-Lawson and Malesha Garrett from SHS;
Transferred Randi Caroline Caine Roberts from special education teacher to math teacher at SHS;
Approved additional work for Judy Ward (10 days to support the Child Nutrition Program), Louise Johnson (20 hours to train a new bookkeeper at the Central Office) and Patricia Kelley (up to 160 hours to assist in the Technology Department); and
Announced the board’s next regular meeting would be preceded by its first budget hearing for fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, starting at 5 p.m.