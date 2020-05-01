Sylacauga BOE tackles several personnel actions

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education voted unanimously during its virtual meeting Tuesday to approve several personnel actions, including the hiring of Andrew Zow as Sylacauga High School’s physical education teacher, effective June 2.
Zow, a former quarterback for the University of Alabama, was officially announced as the head coach of the Aggies football team in March. He previously coached at Montevallo, Calera and Bessemer City and compiled a 37-50 record with four playoff appearances in eight seasons.
The board approved retirements for six employees, effective June 1: Nichols-Lawson Middle School physical education teacher Jayne Barnett, Pinecrest Elementary Child Nutrition Program worker Frances Blackmon, Indian Valley Elementary second-grade teacher Lydia Davis, Sylacauga High science teacher Kenneth Harris, Sylacauga High special education teacher Robby Richardson and Indian Valley counselor Elizabeth Roberson.
Four employee resignations were accepted by the board, effective May 22: Sylacauga High cheerleader coach Barbara Murphree, Sylacauga High cheerleader sponsor Jessica Carmack, Sylacauga High cheerleading sponsor Angel Butler and Indian Valley second-grade teacher Bethany Forbus.
The board granted Nichols-Lawson’s Samantha Bryant a leave of absence from April 7-July 20.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said exit interviews would be conducted for all employees who are retiring or resigning.
Under new business, Segars said he had assembled a document entitled “Anticipated Financial Impact of COVID-19,” forecasting potential losses in revenue and unbudgeted expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will get some help from the state but do not have firm numbers on when and how much,” Segars said. “We are keeping accurate records to ensure we recover as much as possible through grants and government assistance.”
In other business, the board unanimously took the following actions:
Approved the agenda and minutes from the March 17 meeting;
Approved the accounts payable, payroll and financial statements as of March 31;
Declared three school buses as surplus property so those assets could be listed on GovDeals;
Approved three new tuition students for the 2020-21 school year;
Approved the low bid of $129,000 by the E. Cornell Malone Corporation for a roofing project at Indian Valley. The project consists of reroofing the lower academic building at the school;
Reviewed the job description for a new custodial supervisor position; and
Approved the job descriptions for a summer literacy program teacher position and instructional assistant position. Segars said the board will wait for state guidance before hiring teachers for the summer literacy camp.
The board’s next meeting will be held May 21.