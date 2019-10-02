Sylacauga BOE recognizes 2 student soldiers

SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education recently recognized two Sylacauga High School seniors for their service in the U.S. military.
Private 1st Class Maria Gomez and Private Shania Milliner enlisted in the U.S. Army split-option program this past summer and, after graduation, will continue with their training to begin their military careers, a Sylacauga City Schools press release notes.
“Today we are still in the longest-standing war in American history, and the quality of our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines continues to get better,” Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “Recent Department of Defense reports suggest that less than 30 percent of our nation’s young people are eligible for military service and fewer than one half of one percent of the U.S. population serves in the military at any given time. Our service members are clearly the best of the best, and I would like to recognize two of our own heroes.”
Segars said this path will lead them to places and situations that most people can’t imagine “They both enlisted in the military to make a difference in this world,” he said, “and I guarantee that they will.”
Gomez and Milliner will serve in the Army Transportation Corps and already have military occupational specialties dealing with the movement of soldiers and supplies on the modern battlefield, the release says.
Milliner is the daughter of Sharron Kidd, and Gomez is the daughter of La'Noah and Terri Ealy.