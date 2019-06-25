SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday named Paula Bruno as principal of Indian Valley Elementary School.
The board unanimously approved Bruno’s transfer from Nichols-Lawson Middle, where she served as assistant principal, effective July 1.
According to a press release, Bruno has served as assistant principal at Nichols-Lawson for the last three years.
Prior to her work at the middle school, she was a fourth-grade teacher at Pinecrest Elementary for seven years. She also taught second grade and kindergarten at Indian Valley for four years, the release notes.
Bruno is a Sylacauga High School graduate and earned her undergraduate degree from Alabama A&M University.
She holds a master’s in elementary education from the University of West Alabama, and earned a second master’s in instructional leadership from Jacksonville State University.
Bruno also completed her educational specialist degree in teacher leadership from JSU.
She is married to husband Benny. They have two daughters, Alana and Alivia.
During their June 12 called meeting, board members named Cindy Cleveland as assistant principal at Indian Valley.
Cleveland is a graduate of Sylacauga High and earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Auburn University.
She received her master’s degree from the University of Montevallo and completed an educational specialist degree in teacher leadership from Jacksonville State University.
In July, Cleveland will complete her administrative certificate from JSU, the release notes.
Cleveland served as a third-grade teacher at Stemley Road Elementary in Talladega County for seven years.
She returned to Sylacauga in 2006 as a first-grade teacher at Indian Valley, holding that post for six years.
Cleveland has most recently has served as interventionist at Indian Valley.
In addition to her work at Indian Valley, Cleveland has been the tennis coach for both the boys and girls teams for the last 12 years, the release adds.
She has been married to her husband, Jay, for 18 years.
The new leadership team will be promoting a culture of fundamental learning in working with the faculty and parents of the school’s 550 students, the release adds.
“Indian Valley is a great school where the students always come first, and in education, this is where it all begins,” Sylacauga Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “Mrs. Bruno and Mrs. Cleveland are both graduates of our school system. They came back home to teach and stayed here as they have grown professionally.
“They will be dynamic leaders at Indian Valley as they direct the course for teaching and learning and give students the strong foundation they need for future success.”
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Ashley Blocker, assistant girls soccer coach, Sylacauga High; Martha Elizabeth Guy, special education teacher, Pinecrest Elementary; Dustin Day, Spanish teacher, SHS; Kasadi Castleberry, student worker; Keanna Hale, student worker; William Pace, student worker; Hayden Dial, student worker; Timothy McGrady, student worker; Le’mya Cook, student worker; Tashanti Evans, student worker; and Tina Fleaman, seasonal technology worker.
Resignations: Jack Vest, elementary art teacher, Sylacauga City Schools; Rhonda Courson, English teacher, Nichols-Lawson; and Barbara Murphree, secretary, SHS.
Transfers: Kara Wright, preschool instructional assistant to preschool teacher at Indian Valley.
Approved for retired bookkeeper Donna Trammell to train the new bookkeeper at SHS for 15 work days, beginning on July 8 and ending Sept. 30;
Approved an amendment to the 2019-2020 budget, regarding the General Reserve fund;
Approved to extend the following Child Nutrition Program bids: Forestwood Farm Inc., fresh produce; Central Paper Company, chemical supplies; Mayfield Dairy Farms LLC, ice cream; and Barber Milk LLC., milk;
Approved the 2019-20 board meeting schedule;
Approved six new tuition students;
Approved 82 returning tuition students; and
Approved accounts payable and payroll as of May 31, in the amount of $1,794,413.42.
The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m.