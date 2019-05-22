SYLACAUGA – The City Board of Education in a called meeting Wednesday morning acted on several personnel items, including the accepting the resignations of Sylacauga High School boys basketball coach Will Copeland and Indian Valley Elementary School Principal Dr. Monte Abner.
Copeland also taught history. He led his team to a state title in 2018.
Both Copeland and Abner resigned to take jobs with other schools.
In other personnel actions, the board:
Also accepted the resignations of Nicole Crimi, history teacher, Sylacauga High School, and Kiesa Bulambo, second-grade teacher, Indian Valley Elementary School;
Approved the transfers of Billy Faircloth, from science teacher at Nichols-Lawson Middle School to Sylacauga High School; Ashley Blocker, math teacher at Nichols-Lawson Middle School to Sylacauga High School; and Melissa McCartney, math teacher at Sylacauga High School to Nichols-Lawson, with all effective with the 2019-2020 school year.
In personnel action at last week’s called meeting, the board approved the non-renewal of Shekneko Cornelius, sixth-grade English language arts teacher at Nichols-Lawson Middle School. At that meeting, the board did not release the name of the non-renewal pending notification of the employee.
The next regular meeting of the board is tonight at 6 at Sylacauga High School.