SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga Board of education during a brief called meeting Wednesday unanimously approved multiple personnel actions, including the hiring of Chad Littleton as the new assistant principal at Nichols-Lawson Middle School.
Littleton is a 2001 graduate of Sylacauga High School and earned his bachelor’s from Auburn University in 2004, a master’s in secondary education-English from the University of Montevallo in 2007, and a second master’s in instructional leadership in 2012, according to a press release. He is working on an educational specialist degree at Samford University.
Littleton taught seventh-grade English at Childersburg Middle School in 2005, and two years later joined the faculty at Nichols-Lawson Middle. Additionally, he taught English at Sylacauga High for four years and was instrumental in re-establishing the SHS Aggie Theatre. He returned to Nichols-Lawson in 2017 as a Title I reading teacher and coordinator of the Response-to-Instruction team and school test coordinator, the release says.
Littleton and his wife, Kasey, have one daughter and live in Sylacauga.
Other hires Wednesday included: Anthony Jacks, social studies teacher/assistant varsity football coach at Sylacauga High School, and head softball coach at Nichols-Lawson Middle; and Chris Smith, head girls basketball coach at Nichols-Lawson Middle.
The board also approved several resignations, including: Melissa Lewis, science teacher, SHS; Martha Elizabeth Guy, special education teacher, Pinecrest Elementary; Octavia Billups, elementary teacher, Indian Valley Elementary; Karen Torgerson, dance team coach, Nichols-Lawson Middle; and Barry Strickland, assistant baseball coach, Nichols-Lawson Middle.
In other business the board:
•Approved four new tuition students for the 2019-20 academic year;
•Approved four returning tuition students for the 2019-20 academic year.
The next board of education meeting will be Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m.