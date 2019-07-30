SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education during a called meeting Friday presented their annual evaluation of the system’s superintendent.
It was the board’s first evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars, who was promoted to the position prior to the 2018-19 academic year.
Overall, the board rated Segars’s performance a 3.17, out of a possible 5.0.
The evaluation, which was designed by the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB), allowed each board member to rate Segars on a scale of 1 to 5 in 10 different categories and several subcategories.
According to the AASB grading scale, a score of 3.0 to 3.9 reflects a “performance that consistently fulfills expectations and may from time to time exceed expectations.”
Segars scored an average of 4.0 and above in how he “models positive community involvement” and “serves as an effective liaison between the schools, community social agencies and local government,” the board’s evaluation summary notes.
A score of 4.0 or higher reflects a consistent demonstration of high level performances.
“Dr. Segars is very active in our community,” said Melissa Garris, Sylacauga Board of Education president. “He is the face of the school system. He has done a great job of getting out there and sharing how great Sylacauga schools are. It’s important that our superintendent is well-known to the community.”
Segars also received scores above 3.50 in the subcategories of how well he “works to ensure the health and safety of students and employees; implements effective policies and programs relating to student behaviors and discipline; and interacts with stakeholders in a positive, respectful manner.”
Collectively, the board would like to see an improvement in budgeting and communication, Garris noted.
Segars received his lowest average score of 2.20 for his performance of ensuring the budget is balanced while reflecting the board and superintendent's goals.
“We want what’s best for the students, and as a board we want to see more money put back into the classrooms,” Garris said. “Dr. Segars understand this and want the same for our system. Moving forward, we will be putting in as much effort as we can to have a budget that reflects it.
“This was Dr. Segars’ first year serving as a superintendent, and for many of us, only the second superintendent we have worked with. It has just been a matter of adjusting to our roles and understanding our each individual styles of communication. He has done a good job, and we look forward to the new school year.”
Garris added Segars is expected to present his plan for the system at a future board meeting.
“I just want to thank the board on their hard work and thoroughness on a very extensive evaluation,” Segars said. “The evaluation really helps us as a system see the big picture and how to move forward in the new school year. Overall, I’m very happy with the evaluation results.”
Board members Dr. Rekha Chadalawada and Dr. Steven Marlowe were absent Friday.
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Dana Morris, substitute teacher, systemwide; Alexa Flournoy, substitute teacher, systemwide; Julie Hibbs, first-grade teacher, Indian Valley Elementary; Kent Fullington, health science instructor, Sylacauga High; and April Welch, executive assistant to the superintendent, Central Office.
Resignations: Morgan Turner, first-grade teacher, Indian Valley.
Approved four new tuition students for the 2019-20 academic year; and
Approved four returning tuition students for the 2019-20 academic year;
The next Sylacauga Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m.