Sylacauga BOE fills teaching slots ahead of start of new school year

SYLACAUGA – The city school system is “ready to go” when it comes to filling teaching positions for the opening of the new academic year, said school superintendent Dr. Jon Segars.
The final positions were filled by the Board of Education in a called meeting Tuesday morning.
Segars said four teachers were hired, three elementary and one high school teacher, along with a school secretary.
“We’re pretty much set and ready to go for the opening of school. There are some hires we may make, including support personnel, a counselor and assistant principal,” Segars said.
The school superintendent said hiring a counselor and assistant principal could depend on the talent pool.
As far as the four teachers hired, Segars said the positions were not hard to fill because of the pandemic.
“Not a problem when it comes to elementary teachers. The problem is with math, science, special education and foreign language teachers if you need to fill those positions,” he said.
In personnel actions, the board approved the following:
Hired Robyn Whittington, teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School; Stephanie Kines, teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School; Samantha Huntley-Nwogo, teacher at Indian Valley; Daniel Seth Harris, social studies teacher at Sylacauga High School, all effective with the 2020-21 school year;
Hired Danielle Watson, secretary at Nichols-Lawson Middle School, effective immediately; Amy Hill, Dana Hassell and Debra McDaniel, academic tutors, effective with the 2020-21 school year; and Richard "Cody" Woods, substitute teacher, effective with the 2020-21 school year;
Accepted the resignations of Micah Richardson, first-grade teacher at Indian Valley, Jackie Forbus, supporting program secretary at Central Office, and Jamie Sanders, secretary, Nichols-Lawson.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Education and first budget hearing will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m., at the Central Office at 43 N. Broadway Ave.