SYLACAUGA – The Board of Education elected a new president and vice president for the 2019-20 academic year.
The board made its selections during its annual meeting Thursday night at Sylacauga High School.
Outgoing President Janean Crawford handed the gavel to board member Melissa Garris, who takes over in June. Garris has been a board member since 2013 and has previously been president.
Board member Amy Price will be the new vice president. She was appointed to the board in 2014. She has also served as vice president.
In other business, the board:
Approved accounts payable of $314,584.89 and payroll of $1,472,645.90 for a total of $1,787,230.79;
Hired Angel Butler, math teacher, Sylacauga High; Tori Averitte, elementary teacher, Pinecrest Elementary; Stephen Strickland, season maintenance worker, part-time; Scotty Mitchell, summer school teacher, driver’s education class; Jeff Bell, summer school teacher, driver’s education class; Amy O’Neal, summer school teacher, Pinecrest; Becky Porch Wilson, Jillian Elizey, Patricia Allen and Nitha Storey, summer school tutors, Sylacauga High; Gay Coley and Joey Fleaman, summer school tutors, Nichols-Lawson Middle; Anita Tyler, breakfast supplement, Indian Valley Elementary; Linda Tyler, breakfast supplement, Nichols-Lawson; and Mary Beth Casaday, breakfast supplement, Sylacauga;
Granted a leave-of-absence to Ashley Beaudry, English teacher, Nichols-Lawson;
Accepted the resignations of Ami Brooks, pre-kindergarten teacher at Indian Valley; Sammie Fowler, second-grade teacher, Indian Valley; and Jill Elizey, head junior varsity girls and assistant varsity soccer coach, Sylacauga High;
Approved changes in wording for the 2019-20 student code of conduct.
The next regular school board meeting will be Tuesday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at the Central Office downtown. A quarterly work session will be prior to the meeting at 5.