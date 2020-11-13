Sylacauga BOE discusses need for more experienced counselor at high school

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education met Friday morning to discuss several personnel issues.
The board did not have a regular meeting scheduled for November.
One matter that provided some discussion was the hiring of recently retired counselor Rachel Sherbert as a mentor for the system’s counseling staff.
“Most of our counselors are brand new, and one only has a few years’ experience,” Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “As we are about to enter monitoring, it’s going to take some experience to guide our counselors through that.”
Segars said Sherbert will work one day a week and assist with college and scholarship applications as well as dual enrollment. He said Sherbert’s contract will last until February.
Board member Dr. Rekha Chadalawada expressed concern over the need for a more experienced counselor at Sylacauga High School, and that she was not sure one day a week would be enough to help seniors.
“Already, the year is kinda messed up with COVID, and I don’t want seniors this year to not have enough help from the counselors,” Chadalawada said.
Segars said he would see if Sherbert was willing to work more, and that the contract could be adjusted as needed.
He also said high school Principal Chad Murphy continues to interview for an additional counselor, but candidates with high school level experience are hard to come by at the moment.
In other matters, the board:
Approved the hiring of Jodi Shaw (title 1 teacher/interventionist at Pinecrest Elementary) and Amy Maddow Smith (child nutrition manager at Nichols-Lawson Middle); and
Approved the voluntary transfer of Brooke Clary (Child Nutrition Program manager at Nichols-Lawson to CNP manager at Pinecrest); Segars said the transfer was to ensure there was experienced leadership at Pinecrest due to pending retirements in that school's CNP staff.