Sylacauga BOE approves several personnel moves during called meeting Wednesday

The Sylacauga Board of Education approved several personnel moves during a called meeting Wednesday morning.
They included:
Hired Beth Steers, dance team sponsor at Nichols-Lawson Middle School; Gay Coley, summer school tutor at Nichols-Lawson; Joey Fleaman, summer school tutor at Nichols-Lawson; Frances Proctor, seasonal technology worker (part time); Zackery Elliff, seasonal technology worker (part time); Katelynn Letcher, elementary teacher at Pinecrest Elementary; Danyel Earl, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Karen Torgerson, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Lindsey Kissin, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Sabrina Flora, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Ellen Karce, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Kristy Harmon, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Kate Barton, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Amy O’Neal, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Leigha Hasha, summer literacy teacher at Pinecrest; Lisa Hill, Summer, literacy assistant at Pinecrest;. Brooke Williams, summer literacy assistant at Pinecrest; and Randie Caroline Caine Roberts, special education teacher at Sylacauga High, effective with the 2020-21 academic year;
Approved the retirements of Louise Johnson, district bookkeeper; Kristen Elliff, counselor, Sylacauga High; and Judy Ward, career prep teacher, Sylacauga High;
Accepted the resignation of Jana Baker, fifth-grade teacher, Pinecrest; and
Approved Tekerra Hale for 10 additional work days.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be Tuesday, June 23, at 43 N. Broadway Ave. A quarterly work session will be held prior to the meeting at 5 p.m.