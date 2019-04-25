SYLACAUGA – The City Board of Education has approved personnel actions for April, including several retirements.
The board gave its OK during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Those approved for retirement included Donna Trammell, school bookkeeper, Sylacauga High School, effective July 1; Kaitlyn Holloway, math teacher, Sylacauga High, effective May 24; Amber Simpson, science teacher, Sylacauga High, effective May 24; Abby Whitfield, Nichols-Lawson Middle, effective June 7; and Jeanine Moore, Spanish teacher, Sylacauga High, effective May 24.
In other personnel actions, the board:
Granted a leave-of-absence for Debbie Blackman, special education instructional assistant, and Kaitlyn Holloway;
Tabled a special needs bus aide job description revision for the board’s review;
Approved a Child Nutrition Program policy revision;
Approved five new tuition students for the school system;
Approved an out-of-state field trip for HOSA-Future Health Professionals students to attend the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, June 17-23;
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars placed the student code of conduct on the table for the board to review with recommendation for approval to be made at the May 23 board meeting;
Approved payroll, financial statements and accounts payable totaling $1,786,845.11 for March;
Approved summer school programs for the summer;
Declared a 1995 Ford E250 van and 1996 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan as surplus property; and
Approved the low bid of $18,775 from BRESCO (Birmingham Restaurant Equipment Supply Company) for the purchase of a new Vulcan Oven for Indian Valley Elementary School.
The Board of Education will meet again Thursday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at Sylacauga High.