SYLACAUGA – With the school year coming to a close, the City Board of Education in a called meeting Monday morning approved personnel actions ranging from retirements to tenure.
School Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars made recommendations to the board on personnel.
The first personnel items to be considered were retirements. The board approved the following:
Paula Rudd, fifth-grade teacher, Pinecrest Elementary School;
Denise White, fifth-grade teacher, Pinecrest;
Jenny Martin, sixth-grade teacher, Nichols-Lawson Middle;
Terri Bentley, executive assistant to the superintendent, Central Office;
Cheryl Tubbs, instructional coach, Indian Valley Elementary; and
Selena Felkins, assistant principal, Indian Valley.
The board accepted the resignations of Sarah Piper, third-grade teacher, Pinecrest, and Crystal Powell, fifth-grade teacher, Pinecrest.
The board employed the following:
Nancy Lamberth, homebound instruction, not to exceed 40 hour work week;
Treesha Roston, pre-K auxiliary instructional assistant, Indian Valley, effective with the 2019-20 school year;
Angela Fomby, Tiffany Smith, Amy Hill, Danje’ Morris, Cindy Cleveland, Rhonda Hudson and Isabel Cooley, summer school tutors, effective summer school 2019; and
Lisa Garrett, Anita Huntley, Brooke Clary, Linda Tyler and Anita Kelley, summer feeding workers, effective May 28 through July 18.
The following employees will be compensated for additional work: Kay Sprayberry, early intervention transition completion; Jeff Steers, payment for teaching an extra math class during his planning period; and Loretta Player, payment for teaching an extra math class during her planning period.
A leave-of-absence was granted to Kenneth Robinson, CNP worker, Pinecrest.
Receiving tenure status by the board were:
Patricia Allen, science teacher, Sylacauga High;
Samuel Childs, band director, Sylacauga High;
Janon Green, math teacher, Sylacauga High;
Rachel Sherbert, guidance counselor, Sylacauga High;
Amethyst Vineyard, family and consumer science teacher, Sylacauga High;
Kathy Watson, special education teacher, Sylacauga High;
Keley Barnhill, kindergarten teacher, Indian Valley;
Ellen Kerce, third-grade teacher, Pinecrest;
Jana Baker, fourth-grade teacher, Pinecrest;
Hannah Tucker, fourth-grade teacher, Pinecrest;
Tammy Gill, fourth-grade teacher, Pinecrest;
Matthew Collier, special education teacher, Pinecrest;
Jack Vest, art teacher, Pinecrest and Indian Valley;
Paula Bruno, assistant principal, Nichols-Lawson;
Chad Wilkinson, history teacher, Nichols-Lawson; and
Victor Smith, physical education teacher, Nichols-Lawson.
The board approved continuing service status for Kirstie Martin, school registrar, Sylacauga High; Carla Troester, instructional assistant, Sylacauga High; Sanquenette Gamble, instructional assistant, Indian Valley; Kara Wright, pre-K instructional assistant, Indian Valley; Charlie Duncan, 10-month custodian, Pinecrest; David Wassermann, transportation director, Sylacauga City Schools; Paul Stepp, 12-month custodian, Nichols-Lawson; and Brenda Durden, 10-month custodian, Nichols-Lawson.
Non-renewals were approved at the superintendent’s recommendation, with this list being held pending notification of the employees.
An out-of-state field trip was approved for five FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) students and their teacher, Amethyst Vineyard, to attend the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, on June 29-July 4.
The board declared an obsolete Rational Combi Oven purchased in 2005 for the Indian Valley cafeteria as surplus property.
The next board meeting will be Thursday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at Sylacauga High.