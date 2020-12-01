Sylacauga BOE approves plan for spring semester

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education has approved its academic plan for the spring semester.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved the plan, which sets 12 priorities for the system next semester.
The main scheduling concern addressed in the plan has the system continuing to provide in-school instruction to most students four days a week, with Wednesday marked as an E-learning day. Wednesdays will also be used for special instruction and sanitation of facilities.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said the plan calls for students currently participating in virtual learning to return to the classroom with some exceptions.
“Those students will come back to school unless there is a reason for them to stay at home,” he said.
Segars said while the system will not provide the option, it will be considerate of those with health concerns or close family with health concerns that cannot return to the classroom.
The district currently has 1,640 of its 2,103 students attending traditional classes at school.
The plan also calls for maintaining three dedicated teachers for during and after-school help for remote learners at Indian Valley Elementary School and one teacher for Pinecrest Elementary.
The plan states students will continue to be provided two free meals each school day, with take-home meals sent home each Tuesday for E-learning days. In addition, busses will continue to run, with seating and sanitation requirements. Masks will continue to be provided for students and staff.
The plan also includes data on how the system has been affected by COVID-19. The plan says 71 employees have missed work due to the pandemic, with 21 testing positive and the rest being exposures.
It also says the system has had 47 students across all four schools test positive since Aug. 27, with 255 having to quarantine due to close contact exposure.
The plan also mentions concerns by State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey had about a statewide shortage of substitutes, a statewide drop in enrollment and failure rates in virtual school programs.
Segars told the board Sylacuaga lost 12 students going into the year, lower than every other system in the county. He said Sylacauga schools have only had two days with major staffing issues.
Board members praised the low loss of students but were concerned with the possibility of students failing.
Administrators from Indian Valley and Pinecrest said the number of failing students in virtual and blended learning is low, but they are working to address issues and will be having conferences with parents after progress reports are sent out in the next few weeks.
The plan does not address pandemic measures for high school athletics and other after-school activities. When asked about the matter, Segars said he understands concerns about extracurricular activities but does not currently know how the system will address it.
“We’re waiting on guidance from the high school athletics association,” he said. “They are seeing the same things, that especially indoor sports are having problems.”
Segars said he hopes to have that guidance soon.