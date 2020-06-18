Sylacauga BOE approves personnel, other business in called meeting

SYLACAUGA – The Board of Education in a called meeting Wednesday morning approved personnel and dealt with other items of business.
The board accepted the recommendation of school Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars to hire Andrew Zow Jr. as a seasonal technology worker, part-time, effective June 18.
Also, the board approved the resignation of Natalie Hubbard, English teacher, at Nichols-Lawson Middle School that was effective June 5.
In other personnel action, the board:
Granted a leave-of-absence forTori Averitte, Indian Valley Elementary School and Jonie Mathis, Indian Valley Elementary School;
Approved 20 extra work days at Sylacauga High School for Kristen Elliff.
The board, in old business, made a decision to rescind a change to the 2019-2020 salary schedule with regard to the maintenance supervisor and custodial supervisor as approved at the May 21 board meeting.
In new business, the superintendent submitted to the board for review a proposed 2019-2020 salary schedule amendment, with no action to be taken until a later date.
The board, in another new agenda item, agreed to a memorandum of agreement with the Alabama State Department of Education with regard to the appointment of Julie Green to serve on the Alabama Reading Initiative staff from July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021.
In a previous meeting, the board approved two non-renewals. The two were Cecil Hollinquest, English teacher at Sylacauga High School, effective May 22, and Chris Smith, physical education teacher at Sylacauga High School, effective May 22.
The next regular board meeting will be Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. at the Central Office located at 43 N.Broadway Avenue. A quarterly work session will be held prior to the meeting at 5 p.m.