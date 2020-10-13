Sylacauga BOE approves personnel, general business items

SYLACAUGA – The Board of Education approved a number of personnel and general business items during its meeting last week.
In unfinished business for review only, a custodial coordinator’s job description was presented by Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars, along with an energy manager’s supplement job description. Recommendation for approval will be considered at a later date.
The board approved accounts payable, payroll and financial statements for August. Total accounts payable were $625,921, while payroll was $1,503,079 for a total of $2,129,000.
In other business, the board:
- Approved making surplus a 1999 Toro zero-turn mower;
- Employed Selena Felkins, half-time Title I interventionist at Nichols-Lawson Middle School, effective for the 2020-21 school year; Valenia Shane'e Marbury, itinerant instructional assistant at Nichols-Lawson, effective with the 2020-21 school year; Kaitlyn Vincent, career coach, Sylacauga City/Talladega City school systems, effective immediately; Angela Bates, tutor, effective for the 2020-21 school year; Melissa Lambert, tutor at Nichols-Lawson, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Susanne Ray, tutor at Nichols-Lawson, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year;
Jennifer Donahoo, tutor at Nichols-Lawson, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Cecelia Dean, tutor at Nichols-Lawson, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Skye Bullard, tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Jennifer Migliori, tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Lauren Cooper, tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Rita Jones, tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year;
Amy Hill, tutor at Indian Valley Elementary, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Dana Hassell, tutor at Indian Valley, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Debra McDaniel, tutor at Indian Valley, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Amy Dennis, tutor at Sylacauga High, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Patricia Allen, tutor at Sylacauga High, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Nitha Storey, tutor at Sylacauga High, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Jeff Steers, tutor at Sylacauga High, effective for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year; Joshua Woods, tutor at Sylacauga High, effective for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year;
Randie Roberts, homebound instructor, effective for the 2020-21 school year; Kari Layton, homebound instructor, effective for the 2020-21 school year; Amy O'Neal, homebound instructor, effective for the 2020-21 school year; Kathy Watson, homebound instructor, effective for the 2020-21 school year; Amy Dennis, homebound instructor, effective for the 2020-21 school year; Beverly Murphy, substitute teacher, effective immediately; Jayne Barnett, substitute teacher, effective immediately;
Approved the retirement of Deborah Wilson, lunchroom manager at Pinecrest Elementary, effective Dec. 1;
Accepted the resignations of Greg Lane, athletic bus driver, effective immediately; Anthony Jacks, assistant softball coach at Nichols-Lawson, effective immediately; and Wendy Arnold, RTI coordinator, effective Oct. 9;
Granted a leave-of-absence for Lisa Strong and Melissa Walker;
Approved five days of extra work during registration outside of contract.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., at the Central Office at 43 N. Broadway Ave. A work session will be held prior at 5.