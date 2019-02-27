SYLACAUGA – The Sylacauga Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday night approved several personnel items and was introduced to the system’s Teachers of the Year.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars introduced the system’s spelling bee winners and Teachers of the Year during the good news and recognition portion of the agenda.
Caitlyn Holcomb, a student at Pinecrest Elementary School, and Joshua Holcomb, a student at Nichols-Lawson Middle, were the system winners who competed in the 2019 Talladega County Spelling Bee on Feb. 8. The two are brother and sister. Caitlyn was the county runner-up.
The system’s Teachers of the Year are Cindy Crawford, Indian Valley Elementary; Amy O’Neal, Pinecrest Elementary; Beth Steers, Nichols-Lawson Middle; and Kari Layton, Sylacauga High.
In personnel actions, the BOE:
Employed Michael Owen, Shernelia Cook and Rebeka McMahon as substitute teachers and Kari Layton as a homebound teacher;
Granted leaves-of-absence to Sammie Fowler, Indian Valley, Sally Fowler, Nichols-Lawson, and Margaret Elliott, bus driver;
Accepted the resignations of Jessica Martin, cheerleader coach, Nichols-Lawson, and Johnathan Grimes, maintenance worker.
The board approved financial statements, bank reconciliations, accounts payable and payrolls as of Jan. 31.
Accounts payable totaled $224,416.68, while payrolls were $1,451,621.11. The total for the General Fund for the month was $187,641.45, and the Child Nutrition Program (CNP) was $36,775.41.
The board’s expenses for the month totaled $1,676,037.97.
Segars introduced two items that were tabled until the next regular board meeting: the proposed 2019-20 school calendar and a revised policy for child nutrition procurement.
The next regular BOE meeting will be Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at the Central Office downtown. A work session will be at 5.