SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education during a brief called meeting Wednesday unanimously approved multiple personnel actions.
They included:
New hires: Jonie Mathis, reading coach, Indian Valley Elementary; Ashley Frew, teacher, Indian Valley; Wrenn Griffith, teacher, Indian Valley; Jessica Mathis, teacher, Pinecrest Elementary; Kelli Godwin, health science teacher, Nichols-Lawson Middle; Cassidy Elliff, U.S. history teacher, Sylacauga High; Rebecca Murphy, instructional assistant, Pinecrest; Toddrick Carpenter, 10-month custodian, Nichols-Lawson; Misti Harshberger, cheerleading coach, Nichols-Lawson; Tekerra Hale, 11-month school bookkeeper, SHS; and Walter Fenn, full-time bus driver, Sylacauga City Schools.
Transfers: Cindy Cleveland, instructional interventionist at Indian Valley to assistant principal at Indian Valley.
Resignations: Matthew Collier, special education teacher, Pinecrest; and Bria-Eboni Jackson, first-grade teacher, Indian Valley.
The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, June 25, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.