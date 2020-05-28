Sylacauga BOE approves flurry of personnel moves, asks about exit interviews

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools granted tenure to 11 teachers as part of a flurry of personnel actions unanimously approved during a virtual board meeting May 21.
Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said Indian Valley Elementary School teacher/library media specialist Angela Fomby, Indian Valley first-grade teacher Isabel Cooley, Nichols-Lawson Middle special education teacher Adam Foster, Nichols-Lawson guidance counselor De’Asia McNeal, Nichols-Lawson social studies teacher Erick Blackerby, Nichols-Lawson band/choral music teacher Taylor Mullis, Pinecrest Elementary third-grade teacher Stacey Flearman, Pinecrest fourth-grade teacher Ashlyn Spates, Sylacauga High health and driver education teacher Jeff Bell, Sylacauga High assistant principal Bennie Lewis and Sylacauga High business education teacher Pamela McTier were deserving of that status.
“I have no doubts or reservations that the list of those I’m asking you to grant tenure to are the best of the best,” Segars said. “These folks have proven themselves repeatedly, and I highly recommend them.”
The board also approved the hires of Angel Butler as cheerleader coach at Sylacauga High effective June 1, Jessica Carmack as cheerleader coach at Sylacauga High effective June 1, Chad Wilkinson as head varsity softball coach at Sylacauga High effective May 22, Granison Wagstaff as an English teacher and varsity football assistant coach at Sylacauga High effective with the 2020-21 school year, Brook Clary as a summer feeding -program worker effective July 7-24 and Jay Brooks as a seventh-/eighth-grade football at Nichols-Lawson effective with the 2020-21 school year.
Butler and Carmack previously served as cheer sponsors, while Wilkinson served as the interim head varsity softball coach during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Dr. Rekha Chadalawada asked Segars whether exit interviews would be conducted with employees who resign and if the board had permission to review those interviews..
“Yes ma’am, we do exit interviews with anybody who leaves our system for any reason,” Segars said. “Debbie Barnett is the one who supervises that. She does most of the interviews herself, or I’ll do them myself.
“Any exit interview, certainly anybody (on the board) is welcome to take a look at that. I look at them quite often as we try to fix problems because sometimes there are problems that we identify in those exit interviews.”
Board member Amy Price asked Segars if he could compile the exit interviews from the past school year so the board could look at them as a composite so BOE members could get a feel for all the comments.
“Yes ma’am, we can,” he said. “It’ll take some time since most of them have not been completed yet, but we will get those compiled for you.”
Other personnel actions taken by the board include the following:
Approved the resignations of Nichols-Lawson seventh-/eighth-grade football assistant Greg Lane, Indian Valley second-grade teacher Bonnie Sears, Sylacauga High physical education teacher Rebecca Williams and Pinecrest fourth-grade teacher Katherine Thompson. All resignations are effective May 22;
Approved retirements for Indian Valley teacher Yola Kelly effective May 22, Central Office network systems administrator Patricia Kelley effective June 30 and Central Office maintenance Supervisor Johnny Gray effective July 1;
Granted continuing service status to Child Nutrition Program itinerant worker Anita Kelley, Nichols-Lawson Child Nutrition Program Manager Brooke Clary, Child Nutrition Program itinerant worker Jessica Simmons, Nichols-Lawson school secretary Jamie Sanders, Nichols-Lawson school bookkeeper Samantha Bryant, Indian Valley custodian Keith Honeycutt and Central Office technology technician Andre Wilson;
Approved the voluntary transfer of Scotty Mitchell from Sylacauga High special education teacher to Nichols-Lawson special education teacher effective with the 2020-21 school year; and
Approved non-renewals. The names of the non-renewed employees will be included in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home.