Sylacauga BOE approves 2020-21 academic calendar

SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education approved the 2020-21 academic calendar during their meeting Tuesday, March 17.
According to the approved calendar, the first day for students will be Aug. 6, and the school year will conclude May 21.
The 2020 Thanksgiving holiday is set for Nov. 23-27, the approved calendar notes. Christmas break is set for Dec. 21 - Jan. 6 for students, and spring break will be March 22-26.
The calendar also lists four eLearning days for students -- Sept. 6, Oct. 23, Feb. 23 and March 9.
“These days allow planning and professional development opportunities for our teachers,” Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “They can also be used as weather days, if needed.”
In other business, the board:
Approved accounts payable for February of $1,806,214.71;
Approved a drug and alcohol testing policy bus drivers;
Approved a bid of $6,056.06 per month from the Sylacauga Utilities Board for internet access and fiber transport;
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Andrew Zow, academic tutor, Sylacauga High.
Resignations: Christopher Smith, head girls basketball coach, Nichols-Lawson Middle; Toddrick Carpenter, custodian, Nichols-Lawson; and Jessica Kelley, dance team sponsor, Nichols-Lawson.
Leaves-of-absence: Anna Johnson, sixth-grade math teacher, Nichols-Lawson.
Approved 130 additional hours of work for Wendy Arnold, response to intervention specialist (RTI), to serve as the literacy program counselor and RTI specialist during the summer;
Approved 100 additional hours of wok for Kathy Watson, special education teacher at Sylacauga High, to assist with special education data cleanup during the summer;
Approved contracts for Principals Julie Green, Pinecrest Elementary, effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023; Gary Rivers, Nichols-Lawson, effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023; and Paula Bruno, Indian Valley Elementary, effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023; and
Approved new job descriptions for a summer literacy program teacher and a summer literacy program instructional assistant.
The next Sylacauga Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, April 28, at 6 p.m.
