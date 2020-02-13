Sylacauga BOE addresses capital projects at Indian Valley, Nichols-Lawson

SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education approved several action items relating to capital improvement projects at Indian Valley Elementary and Nichols-Lawson Middle schools during a called meeting Thursday.
The board approved emergency repairs for the lower academic building at Indian Valley. Because the needed repairs were classified as an emergency, the board can skip the bidding process in getting the work done.
“About two-thirds of the roof has leaks now, and we are only expecting more of the building’s roof to develop leaks with all the rain this week,” Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “The roof was put in place in 1986 and has been exposed to wear and tear over the years.”
Segars said the roof is expected to cost approximately $60,000 to repair.
The superintendent noted declaring the needed repairs an emergency did not save the system any money but should move the process along faster.
“The work is expected to be done and completed during the spring break holiday, which is set for the third week in March,” Segars said.
The board also approved entering into an agreement with Lathan Associates Architects P.C. for roofing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements at Nichols-Lawson.
“This agreement is for the architectural renderings of the future work,” Segars said.
Additionally, the board approved entering into an agreement with Volkert Inc. for professional management services of roofing and HVAC projects at Nichols-Lawson.
“Volkert will be serving as the project’s manager,” Segars said. “In addition to the school needing a new roof, there are about 20 large HVAC units that need replacing.”
Segars said the units are approximately 17 years old and are not operating as efficiently as they should.
“We have two options for the roof,” Segars said. “Depending on the costs, the system is looking at either a metal or shingle roof. We have capped the project at $500,000. We don’t think it will cost that much, however.”
Segars said he expects, and hopes, additional state funding will become available to help pay for the needed improvements at Nichols-Lawson.
“We would love to see this happen during the summer,” Segars said. “This is something that the board and I have discussed since I became superintendent. It is our number one priority to take care of our students and their classrooms.”
Board member Dr. Steven Marlowe was absent Thursday.
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Ellen Fullington, substitute teacher; De' Margiona Smith, substitute teacher; Stephanie McCullers, substitute teacher; Mandy Price, substitute teacher; Haley Edwards, substitute teacher; and Krystal Threatt-Welch, substitute teacher.
Resignation: Mary Beth Casaday, six-hour Child Nutrition Program worker at Sylacauga High; and
Approved a municipal advisor agreement with Matt Adams of Raymond James Public Finance to serve as a municipal advisor for the system’s bond refinancing.
The next regular Sylacauga Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m., at Sylacauga High School.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.
-