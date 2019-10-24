SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education approved multiple routine agenda items during their meeting Thursday.
They included:
Deemed October as National Principals Month;
Nominated Marita Watson, Jacksonville City Schools board member, for District VI director of the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB);
Nominated board member Janean Crawford as delegate and board member Dr. Steven Marlowe as alternate to the AASB annual meeting;
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Donna Holbrook, half-time custodian, Sylacauga High School and Central Office;Jenny Martin, extended substitute, Sylacauga City Schools; Samantha Nwogo, extended substitute, Sylacauga City Schools;Stacy Curtiss-Sanders, substitute teacher, Sylacauga City Schools; and Nyline Coleman, substitute teacher, Sylacauga City Schools.
Additional work: Rhonda Brewer, English teacher, SHS, payment for teaching an extra English class during her planning period; and Jaclyn Robinson, science teacher at Nichols-Lawson Middle, payment for teaching an extra biology class during her planning period;
Approved accounts payable and payroll as of Sept. 30, in the amount of $2,025,561.55;
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for seventh- and eighth-grade Nichols-Lawson students to visit Washington, D.C., on May 28-31, 2020;
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for eighth graders at Nichols-Lawson to attend Medieval Times in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Friday, Dec. 6, and Friday, May 8, 2020;
Approved two new tuition students for the 2019-20 academic year; and
Approved allowing full-time employees of the Sylacauga Utilities Board, who live outside the city limits, to submit tuition applications. If the child/children are selected, employees will pay 10 percent of the current annual tuition rate of $1,500 per year;
Board member Melissa Garris was absent Tuesday.
The next Sylacauga Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.