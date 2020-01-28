Sylacauga Board of Education recognizes Teachers of the Year

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday recognized the system’s 2020 Teachers of the Year.
Angela Formby, library media specialist at Indian Valley Elementary; Kate Barton, instructional support teacher, Pinecrest Elementary; Ashley Spencer, sixth-grade science teacher, Nichols-Lawson Middle; and Lisa McGrady, health teacher at Sylacauga High; were named this year’s recipients.
The teachers were presented with trophies during Tuesday’s meeting. Spencer was absent.
“These are the best of the best,” Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “We wanted to properly recognize them tonight for all of their hard work."
”Board member Dr. Rekha Chadalawada was absent Tuesday.
In other business, the board:
Approved accounts payable for November 2019 in the amount of $1,770,582.73 and for December 2019 in the amount of $1,727,387.19;
Approved the 2020-21 school calendar committee;
Approved an out-of-state field trip request for the SHS band in April 2021. More trip details will be announced at a later date, Segars said;
Deemed a 1993 Ford Ranger Truck that was used by the Maintenance Department as surplus to sell on www.govdeals.com;
Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Sherkeva McGhee, Child Nutrition Program manager, Sylacauga High; Misti Harshberger, cheerleader coach, Nichols-Lawson; Mary Beth Casady, breakfast supplement, SHS.
Employment: Mary Beth Casaday, CNP manager, SHS; Donna Trammell, substitute bookkeeper; Misti Harshberger, special education instructional assistant at Nichols-Lawson; Jacob Eliff, yearbook advisor supplement, SHS; Sanquentte Gamble, bus assistant substitute; Malesha Garrett, bus assistant substitute; Lisa Hill, bus assistant substitute; Terri Whaley, substitute teacher; Linda Hodnett, substitute teacher; Stephen Strickland, substitute teacher; Holley Roberts, substitute teacher; Sheilla McEwen, substitute teacher; Landyn Bassett, substitute teacher; and Amanda Reams, substitute teacher; and
Recognized January as board member recognition month.
The next Sylacauga Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at the auditorium of Sylacauga High School.
Additional coverage of Tuesday’s BOE work session will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.