Sylacauga BOE 1 DS.jpg

Sylacauga City Board of Education members are (from left) Amy Price, Dr. Rekha Chadalawada, Dr. Steve Marlowe, Janean Crawford and Melissa Garris.

 

 Denise Sinclair/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education approved multiple routine agenda items during their meeting Tuesday. They were as follows:

  • Approved the following personnel changes:

New hires: Kelby Hueramo, substitute teacher, Sylacauga City Schools; Renee Kaptur, substitute teacher, Sylacauga City Schools; Kaycee Holmes, soccer assistant for Nichols-Lawson Middle; Tracey Smith, full-time bus driver, Sylacauga City Schools; Jason Smith, full-time bus driver, Sylacauga City Schools; and Rita Ingram, secretary to the athletic director, Sylacauga High.

Resignations: Jimmy Reynolds, marching band assistant, SHS; Layunite Estell, special education instructional assistant, SHS; Pamela McTier, yearbook advisor, SHS; and Janon Green, cheerleading coach, SHS.

Additional work: Lauren Taunton, SHS English/fine arts teacher, to teach an extra English class during her planning period in the 2019-20 spring semester.

  • Heard a presentation from David Langham with INTL FCStone Financial Inc. regarding an opportunity to refinance bonds relating to capital improvements;

  • Approved an out-of-state field trip for members of the Sylacauga High School show choir, Signature, to compete at the Decatur Premier Choice competition in Decatur, Illinois, on March 12-14;

  • Approved a new tuition student for Sylacauga High School; and

  • Approved accounts payable as of Oct. 3 in the amount of $1,814,623.62.

The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.

Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...