SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education approved multiple routine agenda items during their meeting Tuesday. They were as follows:
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Kelby Hueramo, substitute teacher, Sylacauga City Schools; Renee Kaptur, substitute teacher, Sylacauga City Schools; Kaycee Holmes, soccer assistant for Nichols-Lawson Middle; Tracey Smith, full-time bus driver, Sylacauga City Schools; Jason Smith, full-time bus driver, Sylacauga City Schools; and Rita Ingram, secretary to the athletic director, Sylacauga High.
Resignations: Jimmy Reynolds, marching band assistant, SHS; Layunite Estell, special education instructional assistant, SHS; Pamela McTier, yearbook advisor, SHS; and Janon Green, cheerleading coach, SHS.
Additional work: Lauren Taunton, SHS English/fine arts teacher, to teach an extra English class during her planning period in the 2019-20 spring semester.
Heard a presentation from David Langham with INTL FCStone Financial Inc. regarding an opportunity to refinance bonds relating to capital improvements;
Approved an out-of-state field trip for members of the Sylacauga High School show choir, Signature, to compete at the Decatur Premier Choice competition in Decatur, Illinois, on March 12-14;
Approved a new tuition student for Sylacauga High School; and
Approved accounts payable as of Oct. 3 in the amount of $1,814,623.62.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
