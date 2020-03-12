Sylacauga Board of Education honors more than 100 student leaders (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education honored more than 100 students during the BOE’s February meeting at Sylacauga High School.
To begin the evening, SHS band director Sam Childs and Nichols-Lawson band director Taylor Mullis introduced junior high and high school students who performed well at the district band competition and qualified for All-State, a Sylacauga City Schools press release notes.
Guests were entertained by a jazz performance from SHS sophomore John Wesley Garris, with Childs accompanying on piano.
Garris is the first Sylacauga band student to qualify for All-State Jazz Band, according to the release.
Multiple students in third through eighth grades were also recognized for placing in the Perennial Math competition in January.
Students involved in career tech were also honored by the board.
The school system was represented by a large delegation from Nichols-Lawson and SHS at the recent HOSA-Future Health Professionals state competition, with many of these students qualifying for a national competition this summer, the release notes.
Nichols-Lawson students Natalie Robinson and Rebekah Wykoff were also recognized for placing in the statewide Alabama Peace Officers essay competition earlier this year.
Additionally, the Pinecrest Elementary science team was recognized for its achievements in competition, the release adds.
Lastly, the 2020 Talladega County Spelling Bee champion and runner up, Joshua and Caityln Holcomb, were honored by the board.
Joshua, this year’s champion, is an eighth-grader at Nichols-Lawson. His sister, Caitlyn, is a fifth-grader at Pinecrest Elementary.
“Our students are why we are here, and the best part of my job is celebrating student achievement,'' Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “From the elementary schools all the way up through high school, our students are guided by great teachers who are committed to helping them succeed and finding their pathways in life. We are proud of all of these students and look forward to hearing more from them in the years to come.”
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignation: Jamie Henderson, special education teacher, Nichols-Lawson.
New hire: Randie Caroline Caine, extended substitute at Nichols-Lawson; and
Approved accounts payable in the amount of $1,729,862.20.
The next Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
