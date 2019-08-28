SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education met Thursday for a budget hearing regarding the 2019-20 academic year.
Sylacauga City Schools Chief Financial Officer Lisa Dickerson gave a detailed presentation of the system’s total projected budget, revenue and expenditures for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
“This is a strong but conservative budget,” Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said.
Dickerson said the General Fund budget summary for 2019-20 has the system with a projected balance of $2,100,000, revenue of $18,486,794 and expenditures of the same amount.
The majority of revenues are state at 70.1 percent. Local revenues account for 28.4 percent.
“Approximately 80 percent of our spending goes directly to instruction and instructional support,” Segars said.“It’s important that the majority of our funding goes straight back into the classroom.”
The school system lost state funding for 4.70 teacher and administrative units in fiscal year 2020 due to the drop in ADM (Average Daily Membership), which is what funding is based on.
Segars pointed out the loss in students is not unique to Sylacauga.
“It is a bigger problem than just us,” he said. “This is something that area systems are having to address as well, but we are doing what we can to improve student enrollment.”
Board member Dr. Steve Marlowe was absent Tuesday.
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Walt Fenn, full-time bus driver; Sylacauga City Schools; Paula Bruno, cheer sponsor, Nichols-Lawson Middle; Margaret Elliott, full-time bus driver, Sylacauga City Schools; and Jason Sanders, custodian, Sylacauga High and the Central Office.
New hires: Ashley Spencer, math team sponsor, Nichols-Lawson Middle; Mary Kane Walters, cheerleader sponsor, Nichols-Lawson Middle; Jessica Kelley, dance team sponsor, Nichols-Lawson Middle; Lori Farr, supervisor for the ticket gate workers for the 2019-20 football season; Melissa Walker, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Gloria Bradford, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Cecil Hollinquest, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Adam Foster, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Wanda Thomas, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Linda Tyler, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Deetsie Webb, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Frances Dates, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Dana Hale, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Rebecca Williams, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Malesha Garrett, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Melinda Steenberg, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Ashley Spencer, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Renetta Baulding, ticket gate worker for the 2019-20 football season; Melissa Bowen, ticket seller for the 2019-20 football season; Tosha Landers, substitute teacher, Sylacauga City Schools; Kathy Watson, homebound instructor; Laurie Aderholt, homebound instructor; and Tricia Curtis, homebound instructor.
Leaves of absence: Amy Williamson, Pre-K teacher, Indian Valley Elementary; Emily McLain, English teacher, Nichols-Lawson Middle; and Lauren Cooper, fifth-grade teacher, Pinecrest Elementary.
Approved five returning tuition students for the 2019-20 school year;
Approved six new tuition students for the 2019-20 school year;
Approved the strategic plan for 2019-24;
Approved the crossing guard supplement in the amount of $1,200 to be paid from local funds;
Approved the athletic and multimedia productions supplement in the amount of $2,500 to be paid from local funds;
Approved accounts payable as of July 31 in the amount of $1,716,081.15;
Renewed an annual contract with AltaPointe Health Systems for lunch for the adult care program;
Heard a report on system maintenance by Executive Director of Supporting Programs Dr. Matt Hubbard;
Heard a report on system facilities by Kevin Gunninson of Volkert Construction; and
Heard a presentation regarding the system’s strategic approach to hiring by Dr. Jennifer Rosato, executive director of teaching and learning for Sylacauga City Schools;
A second budget hearing will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Central Office.