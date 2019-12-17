Sylacauga Board of Education approves multiple personnel changes during called meeting

Sylacauga City Board of Education members are (from left) Amy Price, Dr. Rekha Chadalawada, Dr. Steve Marlowe, Janean Crawford and Melissa Garris.

 

 Denise Sinclair/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education approved several personnel actions during their called meeting Tuesday. They were as follows:

New hires: Landyn Bassett, tutor, Pinecrest Elementary School; Angela Butler, co-cheerleader sponsor, Sylacauga High; Jessica Carmack, co-cheerleader sponsor, Sylacauga High; and Yola Kelly, interventionist, Indian Valley Elementary.

Transfer: Malesha Garrett, instructional assistant at Nichols-Lawson Middle to instructional assistant at SHS.

The next Sylacauga Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.

