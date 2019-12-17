Sylacauga Board of Education approves multiple personnel changes during called meeting

SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education approved several personnel actions during their called meeting Tuesday. They were as follows:
New hires: Landyn Bassett, tutor, Pinecrest Elementary School; Angela Butler, co-cheerleader sponsor, Sylacauga High; Jessica Carmack, co-cheerleader sponsor, Sylacauga High; and Yola Kelly, interventionist, Indian Valley Elementary.
Transfer: Malesha Garrett, instructional assistant at Nichols-Lawson Middle to instructional assistant at SHS.
The next Sylacauga Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
