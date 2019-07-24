SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education during their meeting Tuesday approved multiple personnel actions.
They included:
New hires: Mary Kane Hawkins Walters, sixth-grade social studies/English language arts teacher, Nichols-Lawson Middle; Susanne Ray, seventh-grade English language arts teacher, Nichols-Lawson; Stacy Curtiss-Sanders, full-time bus driver, Sylacauga City Schools; Bonnie Sears, second-grade teacher, Indian Valley Elementary; Teresa Fisher, Pre-K auxiliary teacher, Indian Valley; Emily Smith Sullivan, elementary teacher, Pinecrest Elementary; Melissa Fillingame, elementary teacher, Indian Valley; Leigha Hasha, special education teacher, Pinecrest; and Katherine Thompson, fourth-grade teacher, Pinecrest.
Resignations: Tyler Wright, nine-month counselor, Pinecrest; Jamie Bulger, kindergarten teacher, Indian Valley; and Hanna Saverse, elementary teacher, Pinecrest.
Transfers: Karen Torgerson, second-grade teacher for Sylacauga City Schools to Title I interventionist, Indian Valley;and Micah Richardson, elementary teacher for Pinecrest to elementary teacher at Indian Valley.
Leave of absence: Anita Kelley, Child Nutrition Program assistant at Indian Valley
In other business, the board:
Recognized the Sylacauga High Future Business Leaders of America; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and Health Occupations Students of America chapters for their achievements at national competitions during the summer;
Recognized Vaden Toyota of Sylacauga for its recent $1,625 donation to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation. The dealership has been donating $25 per car sold, either new or used, to the Foundation since Aug. 1, 2018. To date, the dealership has donated more than $13,000;
Recognized and honored retired Daily Home reporter Denise Sinclair and her 42 years of coverage of the community;
Approved the 2019-20 salary schedule;
Approved a new job posting for an additional bus driver for the system;
Approved six returning tuition students for the 2019-20 academic year;
Approved accounts payable and payroll as of June 30, in the amount of $1,644,369.93; and
Announced the next regular Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m., beginning with a budget hearing. The board has a called meeting Friday at 7:30 a.m. Both the Friday and Aug. 27 meetings will be at the Central Office.