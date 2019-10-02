SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Board of Education approved the system’s 2020-24 Capital Plan during a called meeting Thursday.
The system’s most vital capital projects include upgrades to the HVAC system at Nichols-Lawson Middle School, Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said.
“We have approximately $234,000 in our budget for capital planning for the 2020 fiscal year,” Segars said. “It is the system’s goal to have a bid for HVAC upgrades not to exceed $220,000, which will cover most, if not all, the critical HVAC needs at Nichols-Lawson.”
Due to the school being 17 years old, its HVAC system has almost reached its end of life, Segars added.
“The units are operating at approximately 60 percent capacity,” Segars said.
Segars said the need is urgent due to seasonal weather patterns.
“It’s important that our students and staff are comfortable,” he said.
According to Segars, HVAC improvements at Nichols-Lawson should be completed by the end of the school year.
Additional priorities for the 2020-24 Capital Plan include annual debt service payments, a new roof at Nichols-Lawson, fire alarm upgrades, intercom upgrades -- and more.
Board members Dr. Rekha Chadalawada and Melissa Garris were absent Thursday.
In other business, the board
Approved accounts payable as of Aug. 31 in the amount of $2,150,310.19;
Approved the annual eLearning plan for Sylacauga High School;
Approved the following personnel changes:
New hires: Jaye Hand Jennings, substitute teacher; Tiffany Nix, substitute teacher; Alicia Brown, substitute teacher; Rebekah Samuels, substitute teacher; Randy Gill, substitute teacher; Barbara Murphree, cheer sponsor, Sylacauga High; Jill Ellzey, ticket gate worker for the 2019 football season; Nitha Storey, ticket gate worker for the 2019 football season; Patricia Allen, after-school tutor, SHS; and Nitha Storey, after-school tutor, SHS.
Leaves of absence: Renatta Baulding,Child Nutrition Program assistant, Nichols-Lawson; and Frances Dates, media specialist, SHS.
The next Sylacauga Board of Education meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. A work session is set for 5.