Sylacauga biz owner charged with sexual misconduct involving underaged girl

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga business owner has been arrested and charged with sexaul misconduct involving an underaged girl, according to a press release from police Chief Kelley Johnson issued Wednesday afternoon.
The release does not go into the allegations in any detail, stating only he is accused of “unwanted touching of a juvenile female” at his business, a nail salon in Sylacauga.
The suspect is described as a 48-year-old Birmingham man.
Bond in the case was set at $500. It was not immediately clear if the suspect had posted bond Wednesday evening.
Sexual misconduct is a class A misdemeanor in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by up to 12 months in jail.
The Daily Home does not generally report on people who are only charged with misdemeanor offenses but made an exception in this case due to the nature of the allegations.
The Daily Home also does not generally publish the names of accused sex offenders until they have been tried and convicted.