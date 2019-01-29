Desmon Jones was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Sylacauga High School boys basketball team’s 72-67 win over Talladega in the championship game of the 2019 Talladega County Tournament.
“I’m surprised,” Jones said. “It is an honor; I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. That’s who I do it for.”
The Aggies went 3-0 in the county tournament, which included a pair of blowout wins against Winterboro and Munford.
Jones came up huge against archrival Talladega in the championship game. The senior scored 18 points, several coming from layups in the fourth quarter.
“I knew I had to step up since it is almost playoff time,” he said. “We need everybody (to step up) now.”
Sylacauga head coach Will Copeland has been elated with the way Jones has played in the last two games. He said he wants Jones to continue to play at a high level throughout the postseason.
“He was a big force for us on Saturday night,” Copeland said. “We have been waiting for Desmon to come along. He has a ton of potential and this is the time of year that we need him to step up and play. We need him to get rebounds and do what players do which is make plays, make shots, defend and block shots. He did that on Saturday night and (Monday night).
“We need him to continue to be consistent. He has a lot of potential and he is a smart young man. I am really proud of him being Player of the Week.”
Jones and the Aggies set lofty goals this season. One is to get back to Birmingham to defend their Class 5A championship. Sylacauga has achieved two of its goals over the last few days by winning the county title and earning the Class 5A, Area 7 regular-season title.
Jones said this season has been more challenging than last season.
“It is a little bit tougher this season because we have a target on our back now,” Jones said. “We are getting everybody’s best game.”
With only one game remaining in the regular season, Jones wants the entire team to step up and play better on both ends of the court.
“We need to improve defensively and we need to start knocking down shots more consistently,” Jones said.
The 6-foot-3 forward tries to model his game after two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant
“I like his work ethic, he never gives up,” he said.
Jones and the Aggies close out the regular season at Childersburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.