SYLACAUGA -- Well, all good things come to an end.
Sylacauga High School boys basketball coach Will Copeland was hired as the girls basketball coach at Florence High School on Tuesday.
For Copeland, this will be a homecoming. Copeland grew up in Florence, and he is taking the job to get close to his family.
“I have never coached at home, so I don't know what that will be like,”Copeland said. “I do know that we are going to a great school system from a great school system.
“But at the end of the day, whether you coach boys or girls, Sylacauga, Florence or anywhere … it is about making a difference in a kid’s life in the classroom or in basketball. It's about being thankful to God for blessing you with an opportunity to love others.”
Copeland led the Aggies to the Class 5A state championship in 2018 and to the Final Four a year earlier. In his six years at the helm, Copeland’s Aggies were 128-61.
This past season, Sylacauga finished 24-8 and fell to Ramsay in the championship game of the Southeast Regional Tournament. The Aggies closed one victory shy of their third straight trip to the Final Four.
“I had an enjoyable six years here in Sylacauga, being part of a community, a school and being the boys basketball coach at Sylacauga High School,” Copeland said. “Coach Joel Jones and I put a lot of hard work in with some dedicated and hard-working players.
“We won a state championship that had only been done one other time in school history. We won 30 games in a season, more than any team had won in school history.
“These accomplishments could not have been done without players and the insight, wisdom and support of Joel Jones. He has been consistently faithful to the basketball program of Sylacauga High School for many years and helped pave the way for our championship program.”