After nearly two months of searching, Sylacauga High School has found its new boys head basketball coach.
The Sylacauga Board of Education unanimously approved William Kent Fullington during a called meeting Thursday morning.
The first-time varsity head coach and 2014 University of Montevallo graduate garnered coaching experience at Vestavia Hills, where he served as a varsity assistant coach, junior varsity head coach and ninth-grade head coach for three seasons.
Fullington led the Rebels’ JV squad to a 26-1 record in 2018-19, and his three ninth-grade teams won at least 18 games each season.
“It’s just a rich tradition,” Fullington said when talking about Sylacauga and its basketball program. “They’ve been very successful in basketball ... It’s just a place that’s really family first, and I love that. I’m really excited to become an Aggie because of it. Everyone’s been really nice to work with.”
Fullington replaces former Aggies head coach Will Copeland, who accepted the girls head coaching job at Florence High School in May.
During his time at Vestavia Hills, Fullington said he benefited plenty from working with now-retired Rebels head coach George Hatchett and current Rebels head coach Patrick Davis.
“Coach Hatchett has won two state championships, and I learned a lot under his tutelage,” Fullington said. “Coach Davis came into a program that had big shoes to fill as well, and he did a great job. I learned a lot of stuff everyday from him.”
The Aggies are no strangers to postseason success. Sylacauga has reached the Elite Eight in Class 5A in three straight seasons -- a stretch that includes a state championship under Copeland in 2017-18.
“The expectations are high, but we’re only going to really worry about what we can do to be the best team Sylacauga can be,” Fullington said. “Shannon Grant’s coming back, and he’s a great player. This JV team that will be (coming up as) juniors and seniors now went 19-6, and they were a great, competitive team, too. I don’t expect anything to change.”
Fullington added building up numbers throughout all levels of Sylacauga basketball at the school and within the community is huge for the program.
“Building your middle school up and building up parks and rec (teams) is such a key,” he said. “Having those kids play in parks and rec through first and sixth grade, then when they get to seventh and eighth grade, they’re playing on the middle school team, having high numbers and generating excitement. Having high numbers in ninth grade and JV is key because you never know which player is going to blossom late or develop into a great varsity player.”
While Fullington’s hire was made well after the Sylacauga boys had participated in summer playdates, the new coach said he’s confident he’ll be able to pair with the Aggies’ current assistants and bring the team up to speed.
“That’s another thing that’s such a draw,” Fullington said. “Coach (Will) Copeland and Coach (Josh) Golden did a great job building this program, but both coaches also had phenomenal assistant coaches around them. I’ve got great assistant coaches around me. We’re going to catch up and make this transition seamless.”